Man charged with the murder of doctor and her daughter in Burnley

9 October 2020, 07:06

Dr Saman Mir Sacharvi, 49, and her daughter, Vian Mangrio, 14, were found dead in Burnley
Dr Saman Mir Sacharvi, 49, and her daughter, Vian Mangrio, 14, were found dead in Burnley. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

A man has been charged with the murder of a doctor and her daughter.

Saman Mir Sacharvi who was 49, and her 14-year-old daughter Vian Mangrio were found dead at their fire-damaged house near Burnley last week.

Shabaz Khan is due in court later.

On Thursday, Lancashire Police said that Khan had been charged with two counts of murder as well as arson being reckless as to whether life is endangered.

The 51-year-old, of Ribble Avenue, Burnley, is due to appear at Blackburn Magistrates' Court on Friday, the force added.

A 44-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and aiding and abetting murder remains in custody, police said.

Detective Superintendent Jon Holmes said: "Our thoughts remain with Saman and Vian's family and we have officers supporting them at this awful time.

"We are continuing to ask anybody with information about this incident to get in touch with us.

"If you were in the area and saw something suspicious, have dashcam or CCTV from the area or have any other information, we would ask you to contact us straight away."

The second victim has yet to be formally identified, but is believed to be Miss Mangrio.

The post-mortem investigation remains ongoing for her, so a cause of death has not been established, but police said she was found badly burnt at the address.

Her mother, understood to be originally from Pakistan, was a junior doctor with Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust's specialist perinatal community mental health team since February.

