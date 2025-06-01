Gunman opens fire at shopping centre in Ireland as man dies from 'self-inflicted' injuries and child injured

A man has died and a child is injured after a shooting incident in Carlow, Ireland. Picture: Alamy

By Shannon Cook

A man has died and a child is injured following a shooting incident at a shopping centre in Ireland.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The shooting took place at a shopping centre in Co Carlow.

The incident happened at the Fairgreen Shopping Centre in Carlow town around 6.15pm.

The man who died in the shooting reportedly suffered self-inflicted injuries.

The girl received treatment from paramedics at the scene but did not require hospital care, police said.

It's unclear how her injuries were sustained.

The Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team has been asked to attend the scene as a precautionary measure.

The body of the man remains at the scene and will not be removed until the area is declared safe.

The shopping centre has been evacuated and a large cordon remains in place.

A police spokesperson said: "At this time, there is no further concern for public safety."

The incident happened at the Fairgreen Shopping Centre in Carlow town around 6.15pm. Picture: Alamy

Ireland's minister for justice, Jim O'Callaghan, said his "thoughts are with everyone affected".

He added: "This is something we never want or expect to happen in our communities.

"Gun violence is very rare in Ireland, and I am determined that will remain the case."