Man, 19, in critical condition after plunging from high rise balcony while 'fleeing police'

2 June 2025, 08:32

Two boys reportedly fell from the upper balcony of flat on Bentinck Street, Ashton, Greater Manchester, as they fled police.
Two boys reportedly fell from the upper balcony of flat on Bentinck Street, Ashton, Greater Manchester, as they fled police. Picture: Google

By Jacob Paul

A teenager is in critical condition after plunging from the balcony of a 12-storey block of flats while reportedly fleeing police.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A 14-year-old boy was also injured in the same fall from the upper balcony in Tameside, Greater Manchester, on Saturday, May 31.

Greater Manchester Police has been responding to reports of a 'group of males with machetes making threats towards individuals' at a block of flats in the are..

Officers arrived around 7.20pm and reportedly chased three males who "tried to leave" the property.

One of the three managed to escape through a lower balcony, but the 19-year-old who fell sustained serious injuries.

The exact distance the boy fell has not been specified, but police said he dropped from an 'upper balcony from height'.

Read more: British tourist 'fighting for his life' after he was 'stabbed and thrown out of a car' in holiday hot spot

Read more: Three arrested as police officer fighting for his life in hospital after car crash while he was on duty

A crime scene remains in place.
A crime scene remains in place. Picture: Alamy

Det Supt Gareth Jenkins from the Tameside District said: "The two injured parties, aged 14 and 19, have been taken to hospital for treatment of serious injuries, with the older male in a critical condition.

"These males are under the detention of officers pending their medical treatment, and another male has been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

“Enquiries are ongoing to determine all of those involved and the full circumstances of what has happened in the lead up to the incident."

Police added that suspected drugs and a weapon have been recovered from the scene.

"Anyone with any information which has not yet been provided to us, or with any concerns, should speak to officers on the ground. I’d like to reassure the community that this incident is believed to be between individuals known to one another, with no wider risk to the community," Det Supt Gareth Jenkins added.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Harvey Weinstein appears in state court in Manhattan for his retrial on Friday, May 30, 2025 in New York.

Harvey Weinstein 'will not testify' at New York sex crimes retrial, lawyer says

(l-r) Patrick Tate, Tony Tucker and Craig Rolfe

'Essex Boys' killer Michael Steele released from prison 27 years after triple gangland murders
Emergency services near to the scene at Fairgreen Shopping Centre, Carlow, where a incident has taken place. Picture date: Sunday June 1, 2025.

Gunman opens fire at shopping centre in Ireland as man dies from 'self-inflicted' injuries and child injured
Police were called to De Montfort Street, Leicester, at 12.34am on Saturday morning

Two more arrests made after car collides with pedestrians in Leicester following fight

Monaghans Bar in Fuengirola, Malaga

Manhunt underway after two Brits 'shot dead by masked gunmen' at Irish pub on Costa del Sol
Emergency services were called to Frith Road, Croydon, just after 9am on Saturday and treated two injured people at the scene.

Woman in her 20s stabbed to death in 'tragic' incident in Croydon as man arrested on suspicion of murder

More UK News

See more More UK News

Bia is believed to have been playing with her cousin when she entered the water.

Heartbroken family pays tribute to 'beautiful' girl, 9, who died after entering River Thames
The Tower of London

London's top tourist attraction revealed

One young user of single-use vapes told me the ban doesn't "change anything".

'It doesn't change anything', say vape users as disposable vape ban comes into force to deter use among young people
The Royal Terrace Pier Gravesend Kent UK

Man describes rescuing 'screaming' boy from Thames after body recovered in search for missing girl
Wiltshire Police confirmed nine people had sustained injuries and were taken to hospital.

Boat on River Thames 'explodes' with nine people injured 'including baby' and transferred to hospital after blaze
Sam was driving on the A34 near Manchester on Monday when his car suddenly left the road.

Race Across the World contestant Sam Gardiner, 24, dies in car crash as family pay tribute to his 'joy and energy'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News