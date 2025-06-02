Man, 19, in critical condition after plunging from high rise balcony while 'fleeing police'

Two boys reportedly fell from the upper balcony of flat on Bentinck Street, Ashton, Greater Manchester, as they fled police. Picture: Google

By Jacob Paul

A teenager is in critical condition after plunging from the balcony of a 12-storey block of flats while reportedly fleeing police.

A 14-year-old boy was also injured in the same fall from the upper balcony in Tameside, Greater Manchester, on Saturday, May 31.

Greater Manchester Police has been responding to reports of a 'group of males with machetes making threats towards individuals' at a block of flats in the are..

Officers arrived around 7.20pm and reportedly chased three males who "tried to leave" the property.

One of the three managed to escape through a lower balcony, but the 19-year-old who fell sustained serious injuries.

The exact distance the boy fell has not been specified, but police said he dropped from an 'upper balcony from height'.

A crime scene remains in place. Picture: Alamy

Det Supt Gareth Jenkins from the Tameside District said: "The two injured parties, aged 14 and 19, have been taken to hospital for treatment of serious injuries, with the older male in a critical condition.

"These males are under the detention of officers pending their medical treatment, and another male has been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

“Enquiries are ongoing to determine all of those involved and the full circumstances of what has happened in the lead up to the incident."

Police added that suspected drugs and a weapon have been recovered from the scene.

"Anyone with any information which has not yet been provided to us, or with any concerns, should speak to officers on the ground. I’d like to reassure the community that this incident is believed to be between individuals known to one another, with no wider risk to the community," Det Supt Gareth Jenkins added.