Man found dead near canal footpath in Northampton named by police

3 August 2025, 15:55

Robert Brown
Detectives investigating the death of a man found near the River Nene in Northampton town centre have named him as 57-year-old Robert Brown. Picture: Northamptonshire Police

By Ella Bennett

Detectives investigating the death of a man found near the River Nene in Northampton town centre have named him as 57-year-old Robert Brown.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mr Brown was found fatally injured on a bench near the River Nene in the town centre after officers were called at about 6.30am on Friday.

A post-mortem examination found that Mr Brown, from Northampton, had a wound to his arm, although his cause of death is yet to be determined.

A murder investigation is under way as detectives work to establish the circumstances leading to his death.

Police have since made a plea for anybody with information to come forward.

Read more: Fourth body found on beach at UK beauty spot in three days - as police probe death

Read more: Murder probe launched after fatal attack on 20-year-old language school student

Detective Chief Inspector Jen Lovatt, from the East Midlands special operations unit, said: “This is an exceptionally sad incident and our thoughts and our sincere condolences remain with Robert’s family, who continue to be supported by special officers.

“His death has understandably also had a big impact on the neighbourhood and wider community, and we would like to thank them for their support while officers continue to carry out searches at the scene, as well as those who have helped with our investigation.

“A dedicated team of officers is working around the clock to establish exactly what happened to Robert.

“A forensic post-mortem examination carried out yesterday, Saturday, August 2, found that Robert sustained a wound to his arm.

“However, the exact cause of death is unascertained at this stage.

“We have already spoken with a number of people as part of our ongoing inquiries but we are continuing to appeal for anyone who may have information, who we haven’t yet spoken with, to come forward.”

Police also asked that anybody living in apartments overlooking the river come forward if they have any information.

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 25000450267.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Three teenagers have been arrested in connection with the death of a 19-year-old in Bury.

Three arrests made following fatal stabbing of teenager in Bury car park

Mill Park

Murder probe launched after fatal attack on 20-year-old language school student

Lucy Hargreaves, who was fatally shot in her home.

Family appeal for information on murder of mother-of-three 20 years on so they can finally achieve 'justice'
Manhunt underway after teen 'stabbed to death' in Powerleague car park

Manhunt underway after teen 'stabbed to death' in Powerleague car park

Market Street, Bury

Murder probe after teenager stabbed to death in ‘targeted attack’

Richard Dyson

Human remains found in Barnsley identified as man reported missing in 2019

More UK News

See more More UK News

Resident doctors, members of the British Medical Association (BMA) trade union, form a picket line outside St Thomas' Hospital

BMA hits back after NHS says less than a third of resident doctors joined strike

Palestinian women wait with their sick children for medical care in an overcrowded clinic in Gaza City, Wednesday, May 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehand Alshrafi)

Hundreds of sick Gazan children to be evacuated to UK and treated by the NHS

People thought to be migrants scramble to board a small boat near Wimereux in France - it comes as new plans by the UK government to make people smuggling via social media a jailable offense.

People smugglers promoting Channel crossing online face five years behind bars under new government plans
Sandsend, Yorkshire, UK, England - a coastline where four bodies have been discovered in three days

Fourth body found on beach at UK beauty spot in three days - as police probe death

A luxurious Range Rover which once belonged to the late Queen Elizabeth II is set to go up for auction - offered with bespoke security features.

Late Queen's Range Rover set for auction with bespoke royal features set to fetch up to £70,000
Police officers arrest anti-fascist protesters gathering in support of refugees outside the Thistle Hotel near Barbican. Both pro- and anti-migrant protesters staged demonstrations outside the hotel where migrants are housed,

Nine arrested as anti-asylum protesters and counter groups face-off outside London migrant hotel

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News