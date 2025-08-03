Man found dead near canal footpath in Northampton named by police

Detectives investigating the death of a man found near the River Nene in Northampton town centre have named him as 57-year-old Robert Brown. Picture: Northamptonshire Police

By Ella Bennett

Detectives investigating the death of a man found near the River Nene in Northampton town centre have named him as 57-year-old Robert Brown.

Mr Brown was found fatally injured on a bench near the River Nene in the town centre after officers were called at about 6.30am on Friday.

A post-mortem examination found that Mr Brown, from Northampton, had a wound to his arm, although his cause of death is yet to be determined.

A murder investigation is under way as detectives work to establish the circumstances leading to his death.

Police have since made a plea for anybody with information to come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector Jen Lovatt, from the East Midlands special operations unit, said: “This is an exceptionally sad incident and our thoughts and our sincere condolences remain with Robert’s family, who continue to be supported by special officers.

“His death has understandably also had a big impact on the neighbourhood and wider community, and we would like to thank them for their support while officers continue to carry out searches at the scene, as well as those who have helped with our investigation.

“A dedicated team of officers is working around the clock to establish exactly what happened to Robert.

“A forensic post-mortem examination carried out yesterday, Saturday, August 2, found that Robert sustained a wound to his arm.

“However, the exact cause of death is unascertained at this stage.

“We have already spoken with a number of people as part of our ongoing inquiries but we are continuing to appeal for anyone who may have information, who we haven’t yet spoken with, to come forward.”

Police also asked that anybody living in apartments overlooking the river come forward if they have any information.

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 25000450267.