Murder probe after man dies following fight between patients at Rotherham hospital

14 February 2022, 07:54 | Updated: 14 February 2022, 09:14

Rotherham Hospital, where the patient sadly died.
Rotherham Hospital, where the patient sadly died. Picture: Alamy

By Patrick Grafton-Green

A man has died after a fight with another patient at a hospital in Rotherham.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A member of staff at Rotherham District General Hospital called police at 8.54pm on Saturday to reports that two patients had been fighting.

One of the patients, aged 48, died at the hospital in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police arrested a 47-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

Read more: Eleventh hour peace bid: PM to hold crisis talks as Russia on 'brink of war with Ukraine'

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said detectives have launched an investigation into the incident.

He said: "We are working closely with the hospital and will remain on scene this evening as we conduct enquiries.

"The man's family has been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

"If you have any information which could assist enquiries, please call 101. The incident number to quote is 939 of 12 February."

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Paul Robson escaped from prison on Sunday

Dangerous sex offender who poses 'real harm to anyone he comes across' flees open prison
The attack took place outside East Croydon Railway Station.

Police make arrest after woman's hair ripped from scalp in race attack
Police issued a picture of a man they want to trace in connection with the incident

Woman has hair ripped from scalp in racist attack in London

Flamur Beqiri, 36, was shot dead in December 2019.

Swedish hitman guilty of murdering reality TV star's brother in drug gang war
Dame Cressida Dick has been criticised for a number of Met failings". (Top left Daniel Morgan, bottom right Sarah Everard)

Cressida Dick: The string of scandals that left the Met chief no choice but to quit
Detectives investigating the murder of Sven Badzak have released images of two males they wish to speak to in connection with their enquires.

Police hunt for two men a year after aspiring lawyer, 22, killed in London

More UK News

See more More UK News

Jack Jeffery, 27, died after suffering an injury on the pitch.

'Our beautiful boy': Family's heartbreaking tribute to rugby player who died after scoring try
Russian invasion of Ukraine 'insane' and would meet 'strong resistance', diplomat warns

'You'll be met with force not flowers': Ukrainian diplomat's stark warning to Russia
James Heappey has warned that Russia could launch a "full-scale" invasion of Ukraine.

Russia could mount a 'full-scale invasion of Ukraine with no notice', minister tells LBC
Caroline Flack took her own life at the age of 40 in February 2020

Watchdog orders Met to reinvestigate Caroline Flack prosecution after complaint from mum
15-year-old Kamila Valieva has been allowed to compete in the Winter Olympics despite a positive drugs test

Russian Kamila Valieva, 15, cleared to skate in Winter Olympics despite failed drugs test
Online threats have been directed against Sir Keir Starmer after Boris Johnson's 'Savile slur'

Death threats against Keir Starmer after Jimmy Savile slur probed by police

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police