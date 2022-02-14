Murder probe after man dies following fight between patients at Rotherham hospital

Rotherham Hospital, where the patient sadly died. Picture: Alamy

By Patrick Grafton-Green

A man has died after a fight with another patient at a hospital in Rotherham.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A member of staff at Rotherham District General Hospital called police at 8.54pm on Saturday to reports that two patients had been fighting.

One of the patients, aged 48, died at the hospital in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police arrested a 47-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

Read more: Eleventh hour peace bid: PM to hold crisis talks as Russia on 'brink of war with Ukraine'

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said detectives have launched an investigation into the incident.

He said: "We are working closely with the hospital and will remain on scene this evening as we conduct enquiries.

"The man's family has been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

"If you have any information which could assist enquiries, please call 101. The incident number to quote is 939 of 12 February."