Man doused in acid after savage attackers break into his Plymouth home - as thugs still at large

28 February 2025, 14:22 | Updated: 28 February 2025, 14:26

Attackers broke into a man's home on Lipson Road, Plymouth, before covering him in acid in a savage assault.
Attackers broke into a man's home on Lipson Road, Plymouth, before covering him in acid in a savage assault. Picture: Google Maps

By Jacob Paul

A man has been left with serious injuries after two men forced their way into his Plymouth home and doused him in acid in a savage attack.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Police are still appealing for witnesses and further information following the shocking assault.

Officers responded to calls at around 3.55am on Friday 21 February following reports of a disturbance.

The suspects had reportedly forced their way into a house on Lipson Road on Friday morning.

The two men, who are described as black and in their early 20's, are thought to have travelled to Wiltshire shortly afterwards.

House to house enquiries have been conducted in the area and local residents asked to check CCTV, doorbell and dash-cam footage.

Read more: Tourist found dead with arm ripped off after shark attack - as another diver drowns after losing scuba group

Read more: Protesters throw petrol bombs and police hit back with tear gas as demonstration in Greece descends into violence

The victim, described as a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital. He remains in serious condition a week after the “targeted” assault.

Acid was used during the attack to inflict the injuries, it has been confirmed.

Enquiries to locate the suspects have since led to the Grittleton area of Wiltshire, close to the M4, where it is believed the suspects travelled to following the attack.

DCI Lee Nattrass said: “We are treating this as a targeted attack and there is no wider threat to the community.

“Enquiries have been ongoing in Plymouth and further afield as we continue investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident. Efforts to locate the suspects are ongoing.”

“We have seen much speculation online about the alleged suspects and the circumstances of the incident, which are untrue.“We would like to thank everyone who has come forward following previous appeals, our enquiries have taken us further afield and we can confirm that we no longer believe the suspects to be in Wiltshire.”

Anybody with any information or relevant CCTV or dashcam footage is asked to contact police on 101 or via our website quoting log 69 of 21 February.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

A police officer holding a suspect in handcuffs. Focus on the hand and cuffs

25 arrested as part of global crackdown on AI-generated child sex abuse images

Omar Wilson, 31, repeatedly punched and kicked Mussie Imnetu outside a restaurant in west London last summer.

'Monster' who beat 'defenceless' top chef to death during Notting Hill Carnival jailed for 18 years
Chef Claudia Lawrence vanished in 2009 in North Yorkshire

Dogwalker 'saw' rucksack of missing chef Claudia Lawrence in tree stump - in bombshell new claim
US football star accused of 'eating brother's eyeballs' in 'savage murder' as Princeton graduate appears in court

US football star accused of 'eating brother's eyeballs' in 'savage Princeton murder' during first court appearance
Floral tributes to the victim left at the scene of the attack on Cobhorn Drive in Bristol

Owner of ‘XL Bully’ that savaged woman, 19, to death in Bristol screamed ‘they’ve killed my dog’ as police shot at it
The shooting took place in Dalston last year.

Three arrested after girl, 9, shot and left ‘unable to speak or move’ after going out for ice cream with family

More UK News

See more More UK News

Chithra Vanmeeganathan died in crash involving a No 395 single-decker bus, a car, and other pedestrians.

Pictured: Woman, 46, who died in horror London bus crash

The Gaza documentary has already been pulled from iPlayer

Counter-terror police 'assessing' BBC's controversial Gaza documentary

England's Jos Buttler, who has announced he will step down as England's white-ball captain after Saturday's clash with South Africa

Jos Buttler steps down as captain of England’s white-ball cricket team after Champions Trophy exit
Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Nationwide and First Direct customers are all suffering issues

Major bank apps including Lloyds, Halifax and Nationwide go down sparking payday chaos

Wes Streeting has said the BBC is in a 'terrible mess' over the Gaza documentary

BBC is in 'a terrible mess', says Streeting - as TV bosses apologise for for 'serious flaws' in Gaza documentary
A pedestrianised Oxford Street at night

Sadiq Khan kicks off process of pedestrianising Oxford Street as he calls for Londoners to have their say

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News