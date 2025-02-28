Man doused in acid after savage attackers break into his Plymouth home - as thugs still at large

Attackers broke into a man's home on Lipson Road, Plymouth, before covering him in acid in a savage assault. Picture: Google Maps

By Jacob Paul

A man has been left with serious injuries after two men forced their way into his Plymouth home and doused him in acid in a savage attack.

Police are still appealing for witnesses and further information following the shocking assault.

Officers responded to calls at around 3.55am on Friday 21 February following reports of a disturbance.

The suspects had reportedly forced their way into a house on Lipson Road on Friday morning.

The two men, who are described as black and in their early 20's, are thought to have travelled to Wiltshire shortly afterwards.

House to house enquiries have been conducted in the area and local residents asked to check CCTV, doorbell and dash-cam footage.

The victim, described as a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital. He remains in serious condition a week after the “targeted” assault.

Acid was used during the attack to inflict the injuries, it has been confirmed.

Enquiries to locate the suspects have since led to the Grittleton area of Wiltshire, close to the M4, where it is believed the suspects travelled to following the attack.

DCI Lee Nattrass said: “We are treating this as a targeted attack and there is no wider threat to the community.

“Enquiries have been ongoing in Plymouth and further afield as we continue investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident. Efforts to locate the suspects are ongoing.”

“We have seen much speculation online about the alleged suspects and the circumstances of the incident, which are untrue.“We would like to thank everyone who has come forward following previous appeals, our enquiries have taken us further afield and we can confirm that we no longer believe the suspects to be in Wiltshire.”

Anybody with any information or relevant CCTV or dashcam footage is asked to contact police on 101 or via our website quoting log 69 of 21 February.