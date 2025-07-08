Man, 50, found dead in search of Cornwall woodland as cops launch murder probe

8 July 2025, 20:12

Devon and Cornwall Police found the body of Lee Hockey during the search of a woodland.
Devon and Cornwall Police found the body of Lee Hockey during the search of a woodland. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

By Jacob Paul

A 50-year-old man has been found dead after police searched a woodland in Cornwall, sparking a murder investigation.

The body of Lee Hockey, 50, has been formally identified and his next-of-kin have been informed, according to police.

His cause of death is being treated as unexplained, but police say it is suspicious.

Officers investigating the case are appealing for information after his body was discovered in woodland between the Truro and Probus areas of Cornwall on Tuesday.

The force was called to the area of woodland at around 6pm.

Devon and Cornwall Police are asking for assistance as they attempt to trace Mr Hockey's movements.

General view of the devon and Cornwall police HQ, Middlemoor, Exeter, devon, UK.
General view of the devon and Cornwall police HQ, Middlemoor, Exeter, devon, UK. Picture: Alamy

He was last sen alive Monday in the city centre before taking a bus to the Trispen area. His whereabouts from then on are unknown.

Detective Inspector Rob Smith, from the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: 'Our investigation is continuing at pace and we are now appealing for information from the public which may further assist us.

"It has been confirmed that Lee spent the most of Monday 23 June in Truro city centre, before taking a bus out to the Trispen area.

"The last-confirmed sighting of Lee was in Trispen later that evening. His whereabouts from there are currently unknown but it is likely he would have been travelling on foot.

'We are urging anyone who may have passed through Trispen, Tresillian or the surrounding the villages, and who has dashcam, doorbell or CCTV footage in those areas, to please check them.

'If you have anything that may be relevant to us, please report it as a priority."

