Man found guilty of raping and murdering ex-fiancée at five-star hotel after he lured her to birthday dinner

James Cartwright, 61, from Axminster, Devon, has today been found guilty at Guildford Crown Court of the rape and murder of his ex-fiance, Samantha Mickleburgh, 54, at a luxury hotel in Surrey in April last year. Picture: Surrey Police/PA Wire

By Rebecca Henrys

A man has been found guilty of raping and murdering his ex-fiancee at a five star hotel after he lured her to a "final farewell" dinner.

Samantha Mickleburgh arranged to stay with James Cartwright because she "didn't want him to feel lonely" for his 60th birthday.

The mum-of-two, 54, was later discovered dead at the luxury Pennyhill Park Hotel in Bagshot, Surrey, on April 14 last year.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said James Cartwright launched a "vicious and murderous attack" on his ex-fiancee after a jury found him guilty of her murder.

Moses Koroma, senior crown prosecutor for CPS South East, said: "It was clear from the forensic evidence that Samantha had been murdered. She was strangled and had a significant head injury, and the jury saw straight through Cartwright’s claims that this had all resulted from her falling out of bed.

"As soon as he called 999, Cartwright started to weave his web of lies, telling police that Samantha had asked him to move back in and they were due to get married a few months later.

"A very different picture emerged of their relationship from conversations Samantha had with friends and family about their life behind closed doors.

"Worried that he would be alone for his 60th birthday, Samantha honoured her promise to spend the weekend with Cartwright.

"He took advantage of this last selfless act with a vicious and murderous attack."

Surrey Police said James Cartwright "has never admitted responsibility or shown any remorse" after he was convicted of murdering his ex-fiancee Samantha Mickleburgh.

Detective Inspector Debbie Birch said: "Through our extensive investigation into her death, we got to know the Samantha’s character well and what stood out was the overwhelming sense from her loved ones that she was an extremely kind, thoughtful and compassionate person.

"She had felt guilty about ending her relationship with Cartwright and she had always followed through on her promises – this trip was meant to be one last kindness before she moved on with her life.

"Tragically, Cartwright ensured that she was never able to do this. His control and possessiveness meant he couldn’t bear to let her go, despite having another girlfriend at the time.

"He callously murdered her and has never admitted responsibility or shown any remorse, but the jury saw him for what he is and has found him guilty."

James Cartwright (l) has been found guilty of murdering his ex Samantha Mickleburgh (r). Picture: Surrey police

Samantha Mickleburgh’s family have said they are "relieved" that her ex-fiance James Cartwright "has been seen for who he truly is" after he was convicted of her murder and rape.

In a statement released by Surrey Police, they said: "We as a family, are relieved that this has finally come to an end. That the defendant has been seen for who he truly is, a rapist and a murderer. No longer free to harm or control any more women.

"Unfortunately, it was too late for our beloved daughter, mother, sister and friend. She truly was the best of us, the kindest light in all our lives and the hole left behind is one of such severe magnitude we will likely never escape it.

"Justice will not bring her back, but it has provided a form of closure on this dark chapter and security in the knowledge that James Cartwright will remain in the safest place for everyone.

"Samantha wouldn’t want to be known as a victim. She would want to be known for her passion for life, her class and beautiful style, her honesty, integrity, strength and dedication to all who knew her.

"We continue to ask for privacy as we navigate what it means to live in a world without Samantha and her incredible personality and love."