'Vile' man jailed for 15 years after committing multiple sex offences against children

1 July 2025, 15:22 | Updated: 1 July 2025, 15:54

A man from Southport has been jailed for 15 years for child sex offences. Picture: Merseyside Police
By Danielle Desouza

A man from Southport has been jailed for 15 years and has to sign the Sex Offender Register for life after committing a series of sex offences against children.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Callum Crofts, 22, of King Street, Southport, was found guilty of the rape of a child under 16 last February after a two-week trial in November 2024.

He then pleaded guilty in March of this year to 11 more offences against children.

He was sentenced on Monday June 30 at Liverpool Crown Court to 15 years in prison for offences including seven counts of engaging in sexual activity with a child, three counts of engaging in sexual communications with a child and the rape of a child under 16.

These took place between February 2023 and March 2024 against five victims.

Read more: Former priest accused of assaulting 'staggering number’ of women in evangelical church 'cult'

Read more: Brit teen 'drug mule' Bella Culley cries in court saying she was ‘forced by torture’

Detective Constable Lindsey Harris said: "I would like to acknowledge the strength shown by the victims throughout these complex investigations. Crofts subjected his first victim to a two-week trial during which she had to relive the horrendous actions he subjected her to.

"Crofts showed no regard for the long-lasting emotional impact his vile actions will undoubtedly have on all his victims, acting only to satisfy his own depravity.

"I hope this sentencing shows that violence against women and girls will not be tolerated and we will work tirelessly to bring offenders to justice."

