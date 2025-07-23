Man jailed for beating 'friend' to death in his own home after an argument

By Ella Bennett

A man has been jailed after he beat his 'friend' to death in his own home following an argument.

Radoslaw Brzezicki, 42, was convicted at Isleworth Crown Court of the manslaughter of 60-year-old Robert Dlugosz and jailed for 10 years.

The victim was attacked at his own home in Charlton on 22 November, 2023, following an argument.

A woman in her 40s was also physically assaulted during the incident, and Brzezicki was convicted of causing actual bodily harm in connection with this.

One the day of the attack, the woman called the police saying she had escaped from the house after being assaulted alongside her friend, Mr Dlugosz

Officers rushed to the scene and went to Robert’s aid, who was still alive but severely injured.

The first responding officer on the scene was one of the last people to speak to Mr Dlugosz while he was still alive.

Using a translation app, he was able to get an account from Mr Dlugosz, who spoke Polish, which proved crucial in this case.

He said he had been beaten, and identified Brzezicki as the assailant.

Shortly after giving the brief account of what happened, Mr Dlugosz collapsed.

The man was convicted at Isleworth Crown Court . Picture: Alamy

Mr Dlugosz was rushed to hospital, but despite undergoing emergency surgery, he died on Saturday, 25 November.

A post-mortem examination found that the cause of death was due to a traumatic brain injury.

Detective Chief Inspector Samantha Townsend, from Specialist Crime South, and who led the investigation said: “Robert died in appalling circumstances, having been brutally assaulted by someone who claimed to be his friend.

“Due to the first-hand account Robert was able to give officers - while critically injured - justice has been done.

“I would also like to pay tribute to the surviving victim in this case. Her assistance to the police from day one was vital.

“She showed great courage and determination throughout what has no doubt been a very traumatic time.

“My thoughts and that of my officers, remain with all Robert’s friends and loved ones.”

In a second statement, she said: “We hope that this sentence will provide some closure to Mr Dlugosz's family and friends.

“I would once again like to pay tribute to the surviving victim in this case, whose evidence proved essential to securing a conviction and lengthy prison sentence for Brzezicki."