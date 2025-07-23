Man jailed for beating 'friend' to death in his own home after an argument

23 July 2025, 14:05 | Updated: 23 July 2025, 14:10

Radoslaw Brzezicki
Man jailed for beating his 'friend' to death in his own home. Picture: Met Police

By Ella Bennett

A man has been jailed after he beat his 'friend' to death in his own home following an argument.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Radoslaw Brzezicki, 42, was convicted at Isleworth Crown Court of the manslaughter of 60-year-old Robert Dlugosz and jailed for 10 years.

The victim was attacked at his own home in Charlton on 22 November, 2023, following an argument.

A woman in her 40s was also physically assaulted during the incident, and Brzezicki was convicted of causing actual bodily harm in connection with this.

One the day of the attack, the woman called the police saying she had escaped from the house after being assaulted alongside her friend, Mr Dlugosz

Officers rushed to the scene and went to Robert’s aid, who was still alive but severely injured.

The first responding officer on the scene was one of the last people to speak to Mr Dlugosz while he was still alive.

Using a translation app, he was able to get an account from Mr Dlugosz, who spoke Polish, which proved crucial in this case.

He said he had been beaten, and identified Brzezicki as the assailant.

Shortly after giving the brief account of what happened, Mr Dlugosz collapsed.

Read more: 'Britain's bravest surgeon' who lost legs to sepsis accused of fraud after 'causing injuries to cash in on insurance'

Read more: British mum, 21, charged with drug trafficking in Germany after being 'caught smuggling cannabis from Thailand'

Entrance of Isleworth Crown Court
The man was convicted at Isleworth Crown Court . Picture: Alamy

Mr Dlugosz was rushed to hospital, but despite undergoing emergency surgery, he died on Saturday, 25 November.

A post-mortem examination found that the cause of death was due to a traumatic brain injury.

Detective Chief Inspector Samantha Townsend, from Specialist Crime South, and who led the investigation said: “Robert died in appalling circumstances, having been brutally assaulted by someone who claimed to be his friend.

“Due to the first-hand account Robert was able to give officers - while critically injured - justice has been done.

“I would also like to pay tribute to the surviving victim in this case. Her assistance to the police from day one was vital.

“She showed great courage and determination throughout what has no doubt been a very traumatic time.

“My thoughts and that of my officers, remain with all Robert’s friends and loved ones.”

In a second statement, she said: “We hope that this sentence will provide some closure to Mr Dlugosz's family and friends.

“I would once again like to pay tribute to the surviving victim in this case, whose evidence proved essential to securing a conviction and lengthy prison sentence for Brzezicki."

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Sussex Police mugshot of Kieran Hornsby, known as Kez

What happened to Kez? WeCricket YouTuber jailed

Cameron was on her way back from Thailand when she was detained by German police.

British mum, 21, charged with drug trafficking in Germany after being 'caught smuggling cannabis from Thailand'
Bionic surgeon 'cashed in' after losing legs to sepsis amid claims he 'caused injuries' after ‘buying amputation videos online’

'Britain's bravest surgeon' who lost legs to sepsis accused of fraud after 'causing injuries to cash in on insurance'
Bulay Road Huddersfield

Manhunt underway after gunman opens fire injuring three people in broad daylight ‘drive-by attack’
Former traders Tom Hayes (centre right) and Carlo Palombo (centre left), who were convicted of interest rate benchmark manipulation in 2015 and 2019 respectively, outside the UK Supreme Court in central London, after they had their convictions quashed.

City traders jailed for rigging interest rates have convictions quashed by Supreme Court after 10-year court battle
London, UK. 21st July, 2025. A rider of Just Eat delivery, seen cycling through central London

Brazilian asylum seeker ‘earned £6k a month’ on rented delivery accounts

More UK News

See more More UK News

A record number of police officers were sacked from forces in England and Wales in the past year, new figures show.

Record number of police officers sacked after misconduct crackdown

President Donald Trump

Trump visit will ‘undoubtedly stretch’ police resources, superintendents warn

10 people have been arrested following anti-migration protests in Epping

Essex Police chief rejects claims of bias and says he won’t resign in wake of migrant hotel protest
Tests found Mrs Baxter's wound had pasteurella multocida present.

Pensioner dies after a dog licked a cut on her leg

Police outside the hotel in Canary Wharf

Four-star hotel in Canary Wharf prepared for asylum seekers - as anti-migrant protesters gather outside
Drummeer Road in Maguiresbridge.

Two dead and two seriously injured in Northern Ireland shooting

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News