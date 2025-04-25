Man jailed for possessing bomb-making guide after police sting into indecent images of children

25 April 2025, 15:55

Vitor Dias, 21, admitted to possessing these extreme materials after officers discovered them when raiding his home in Willesden, north-west London
Vitor Dias, 21, admitted to possessing these extreme materials after officers discovered them when raiding his home in Willesden, north-west London. Picture: The Met

By Frankie Elliott

A man was found to possess a bomb-making guide and other extreme right-wing terrorism documents when police searched his home for indecent images of children.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Vitor Dias, 21, admitted to possessing these materials after officers discovered them when raiding his home in Willesden, north-west London, on May 17, 2022.

The search was carried out as part of a Met investigation into indecent images of children being posted online.

Two mobile phones were seized from the scene and their contents were downloaded and analysed, whilst a large amount of right-wing terrorist information was also collected.

These included guides on how to make explosives, firearms and ammunition.

On Thursday, a judge at the Old Bailey sentenced Dias to a total of three years in jail and gave him a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Commander Dominic Murphy, head of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, said: “This case demonstrates that we will arrest and prosecute anyone accessing terrorist material.

“I am grateful to the work of colleagues in the Wembley Online Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation unit who uncovered Dias’s offending after his phones were seized.

Read more: Shocking moment headteacher bludgens deputy around head in 'love triangle' gone wrong

Read more: Serving Met Police officer charged with string of sexual assaults over five year period

A judge at the Old Bailey sentenced Dias to a total of three years in jail and gave him a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order
A judge at the Old Bailey sentenced Dias to a total of three years in jail and gave him a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order. Picture: Getty

“This case was also a successful example of the use of risk management software installed on the devices of those convicted of sexual offences.

“This case demonstrates that units from across the Met are committed to safeguarding vulnerable victims and specialist resources from counter terrorism will support the excellent work of officers and staff. Their excellent work allowed my officers to uncover the threat Dias posed.”

Dias was not arrested at the time of the raid, but would be on September 8, 2022, and charged on October 3, 2023, with four counts of possessing a document containing information useful for a terrorist purposes.

He pleaded guilty to the charges at the Old Bailey on August 5, 2024.

Dias was also charged with two counts of possessing an extreme pornographic image, one count of making an indecent photograph of a child, category B, and one count of making an indecent photograph of a child category C.

Appearing at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on December 17, 2024, Dias pleaded guilty to the first three charges.

The making indecent images of a child, category C, will remain on file.

On March 31, 2023, Dias was convicted on 31 March 2023 for the making of indecent images of children, and possession of prohibited images of children.

He was placed on the Sex Offenders Register for five years and was managed by Wembley Jigsaw Unit.

As part of his conviction he was also given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order lasting for five years, which meant he had various prohibitions placed upon him, including risk management software to be installed on his electronic devices.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

A headteacher who attacked his deputy with a wrench at school due to “overwhelming sexual jealousy” has been jailed for more than two years.

Shocking moment headteacher bludgens deputy around head in 'love triangle' gone wrong

A headteacher who attacked his deputy with a wrench at school due to “overwhelming sexual jealousy” has been jailed for more than two years.

Headteacher who attacked deputy over 'love triangle' jailed in 'spectacular fall from grace'
Met.Police officer at a road block on street leading to Parliament Square, London, to stop & divert traffic from an oncoming protest demonstration.

Serving Met Police officer charged with string of sexual assaults over five year period

Alexander Zurawski, six, died at a home in Cwm Du Close in Gendros, Swansea on August 29 last year.

Mum who killed ‘very kind’ six-year-old son after hearing ‘demonic voices’ given hospital order
Undated handout file photos issued by the Metropolitan Police of (left to right) Daniel Kelly, Stewart Ahearne and Louis Ahearne.

Three jailed for plotting to kill cage fighter involved in Britain's largest ever cash robbery
A Serbian assassin may prove to be a key suspect in the murder of TV star Jill Dando in 1999, an investigation has revealed.

New clues unveiled in mysterious Jill Dando murder case as second witness links 'Serbian assassin' to TV star's death

More UK News

See more More UK News

A row has erupted amongst scholars over a 'well-endowed warrior' depicted in the Bayeux Tapestry.

Scholarly row erupts over ‘well-endowed warrior’ on Bayeux Tapestry

Marks and Spencer store in Cardiff

M&S suspends all online orders after cyber attack triggers payment meltdown

Balkan Holidays offered trips to destinations like Cyprus

UK travel firm suddenly announces it is closing - with all future holidays cancelled

UNEMPLOYED QUEUEING JOB CENTRE PLUS FOR JOBS

Unemployed youths 'won’t get out of bed for anything less than £40k' - as Lords told of 'new reality'
The offence of causing death by dangerous cycling would be brought into line with motoring laws.

Cyclists who kill pedestrians to face life sentences in victory for campaigners who slammed former 'loophole' in law
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer during an 'In Conversation' event with Debbie Weinstein, managing Director Goole UK&I during the Labour Party Conference at the ACC Liverpool. Picture date: Monday September 23, 2024.

Sluggish AI adoption could cost UK economy £200bn in growth as Google issues 'call to arms' over country's tech gap

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News