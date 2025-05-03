Man jailed for dangerous driving after girl, 9, dies in horror collision

Qadeer Hussain, aged 55, has been sentenced for causing the death of 9-year-old Alice Williams.
Qadeer Hussain, aged 55, has been sentenced for causing the death of 9-year-old Alice Williams.

A man who ran over and killed a 9-year-old girl when he failed to stop at a red traffic light has been jailed for eight years.

Qadeer Hussain, 55, was jailed for dangerous driving after he rammed 9-year-old Alice Williams with his black Vauxhall Corsa on 8 July, 2023.

Hussain was diving through King Cross Street towards the town centre when he failed to stop at a red light.

Alice was taken to hospital with critical injuries and died several days after the horror collision.

He admitted at Bradford Crown Court in February of this year to causing the death by dangerous driving.

Hussain was sentenced to 8 years a 4 months in prison on May 2.  He was also disqualified from driving for 10 years and 2 months.

Alice Williams was taken to hospital with critical injuries and died a few days after the collision.
Alice Williams was taken to hospital with critical injuries and died a few days after the collision.

Alice's family said in a heartbreaking statement: "Qadeer Hussain destroyed our daughter Alice and devastated us. We want drivers to look at Alice and think about what can happen when they take risks and drive too fast. We assume that her killer regrets his actions today.  

"We are very grateful to all the people who have helped us - the medical staff who tried to save her, the charities who have supported us, the police and witnesses. Their videos proved what he did and we urge anyone who can to please buy a dashcam.  

"Lastly, we want our wonderful girl to be known for more than just her tragic, needless death. Alice was ours – a happy, bright bookworm; a funny, loving and gentle daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, cousin and friend. We will always be so proud of her."

Detective Sergeant Steve Suggitt of the Major Collision Enquiry Team said: "Today’s sentence will not bring Alice back to her family, but I hope it provides a level of closure that Hussain has been prosecuted for his actions. This was a truly tragic incident and our thoughts remain with Alice’s family and those affected by what happened.  

"We would like to thank everyone who assisted with our enquiries, including those who provided dash cam footage. This footage was crucial for the investigation team in understanding the movements of the vehicle in the moments leading up to the collision, which helped in securing the charge against Hussain.  

"We would also like to thank those who came to Alice’s aid immediately after the collision and we hope that this incident acts as a stark reminder of the devastating consequences families can be left to face and for the need to stay safe on the roads. "

