Man jailed for exploiting teen boys to transport cocaine and heroin 130 miles from their homes

21 May 2025, 14:15

Laken Illsley has been jailed for 10 years for exploiting young boys to sell drugs
Laken Illsley has been jailed for 10 years for exploiting young boys to sell drugs. Picture: BTP

By Ella Bennett

A ruthless County Lines gang member who used teenagers to transport drugs on the rail network has been jailed for 10 years.

Lakan Illsley, 28, from Burton-on-Trent, pleaded guilty to two counts of Modern Day Slavery, Conspiracy to Supply Class A Drugs on March 10.

British Transport Officers spotted two vulnerable 16-year-old boys at Blackpool station on December 23 2023.

Officers searched the teenagers and one was found to be carrying of wraps of cocaine, 39 wraps of heroin, a burner phone and £300 in cash. The other was carrying a knife.

Both boys revealed they were more than 130 miles from home.

Enquiries revealed that both boys were being controlled and exploited via County Lines to deal drugs to make money for Illsley who was behind the operation.

Safeguarding measures were implemented to ensure the boys’ safety and they were returned home.

Police tracked down Illsley through the phone messages and arrested him at his girlfriend's home.

He was sentenced on May 20 to seven years and six months in jail at Stafford Crown Court.

He was also sentenced to two years and six months for a separate Staffordshire Police count of Conspiracy to Supply Crack Cocaine which he must serve consecutively.

Detective Superintendent Craig Payne from BTP’s County Lines Taskforce, said: “Illsley is a nasty individual, who, despite being a father himself, coerced and exploited children into travelling miles from home to sell drugs.

“County Lines gangs use a range of tactics to lure vulnerable young people into trafficking drugs, money and weapons on the rail network.

“Victims become trapped in a cycle of fear with people like Illsley controlling and manipulating them.

“We take a zero tolerance stance against anyone who profits from the exploitation of children. Just like with Illsley, we will relentlessly pursue those who target the vulnerable and safeguard their victims. Anyone with any information on this sort of activity is encouraged to text us on 61016.”

If you know who is exploiting young people in this way, you can also give information 100% anonymously at fearless.org. Fearless are not the police, they are a charity. Anonymous means your identity is completely unknown.

