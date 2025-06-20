Man given three-year banning order for racist abuse of Tamworth’s Chris Wreh

20 June 2025, 18:00 | Updated: 20 June 2025, 18:08

Chris Wreh of Tamworth battles with Radu Dragusin of Tottenham Hotspur during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match
Chris Wreh of Tamworth battles with Radu Dragusin of Tottenham Hotspur during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match. Picture: Getty

By Ella Bennett

A man who sent racist abuse online to a Tamworth player after the club’s FA Cup third-round tie against Tottenham in January has been given a three-year football banning order.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Harry Dunbar, 20, was sentenced at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Thursday for posting abuse to Tamworth’s Chris Wreh after he had lost a bet.

Wreh, 28, reported the abuse after the game on January 12, and shared a screenshot of Dunbar’s post on his own Instagram feed.

Wreh felt unable to play for Tamworth in their next match on January 14, saying he felt disappointed by the failure of the club to issue any public support for him.

Gavin Sumpter, a senior crown prosecutor with CPS Wessex, said: “Harry Dunbar lost a simple bet and, in a moment of anger, chose to break the law.

Read more: Counter terror police investigating after pro-Palestinian protesters damage aircraft in break-in at RAF Brize Norton

Read more: MP who first blew whistle on child rape gangs was smeared as a racist, says son

Portsmouth's Magistrates court
Dunbar was sentenced at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday. Picture: Alamy

“Dunbar’s actions in personally targeting Mr Wreh with such vile and hateful language whilst hiding behind an anonymous account were inexcusable and had a significant impact on the victim.

“Banning orders can have a huge impact on an offender’s ability to enjoy the game, their life and work – from stopping you from getting a job to going to the pub around match times and being in the vicinity of games to travelling abroad.

“We hope that this case makes it clear to like-minded individuals that such behaviour will not be tolerated. Individuals who act in this way can expect to be investigated and, where there is sufficient evidence, prosecuted and banned from attending games.”

A Football Association spokesperson said: “We welcome the decision of Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court to impose a three-year football banning order on Harry Dunbar.

“We hope that this ruling sends a clear message that incidents of discrimination – whether in person or online – will not be tolerated, and that strong action will be taken against perpetrators of this unacceptable behaviour.”

Dunbar must also complete a community order of 200 hours’ unpaid work.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Muhammad Qasim's BMW was being followed by a marked police car on Island Road in Handsworth, West Midlands, when he failed to negotiate a left-hand bend and crashed into a tree.

Police driving expert has ‘no criticism’ of officer’s driving skills after car he was following crashed into tree, killing driver
Pharrell Garcia, 15, suffered a single stab wound to the heart.

Teenager locked up for stabbing school friend to death 'by accident' in east London park

Wasif Hussain (left), 21, and his wife Nabela Tabassum, 19, who were jailed for 15 years and nine years, respectively,

Couple who wore Poundland animal masks during attempted murder jailed

Police launch murder probe after man in his 40s shot dead outside Costco superstore

Police launch murder probe after man in his 40s shot dead near Costco superstore

Jennifer Abbot, 69, was discovered stabbed to death in her Camden home

Woman, 69, charged with murder of film director 'over diamond-encrusted Rolex' revealed as victim's sister
Three men have been convicted of a series of sexual offences, including rape, on a 12-year-old girl over a three-day period.

Three men repeatedly raped girl, 12, and locked her in caravan for 72 hours after luring her from Asda carpark

More UK News

See more More UK News

.

Palestine Action 'to be banned' after breaking into RAF Brize Norton and damaging military aircraft
Fergus Ewing has quit the SNP after more than half a century of involvement.

SNP urged to put independence on backburner for 10 years

.

Counter terror police investigating after pro-Palestinian protesters damage aircraft in break-in at RAF Brize Norton
'Ready to serve': Meet one of the UK's youngest mayors driving change in her community

Young people just aren’t seeing the right leaders, says one of the UK’s youngest mayors aged just 29
The 'Swan Whisperer' was handed a two-year ban from Hyde Park and Kensington Gardens

Fowl Play: ‘Swan whisperer’ banned from Hyde Park after hugging and kissing protected birds
Thames Water van

Unions call for Thames Water to be brought into public ownership

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News