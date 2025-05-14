Man shot by armed police after two stabbed in Huyton

14 May 2025, 21:36 | Updated: 14 May 2025, 21:58

At around 4.25pm armed police were called to the Tobruk Road area in Huyton.
At around 4.25pm armed police were called to the Tobruk Road area in Huyton. Picture: Google Maps

By Alice Padgett

A man has been has been shot by police after a man and woman were stabbed in Huyton, Merseyside.

At around 4.25pm armed police were called to the Tobruk Road area in Huyton after received reports that two people had been stabbed.

The suspect was shot by police on the scene and has been taken to hospital for treatment.

The man and woman assaulted have been taken to hospital where their condition is described as serious but stable.

Police have assured the public this is an isolated incident.

The force has notified the Independent Office for Police Conduct, who have begun an independent investigation.

Police have assured the public this is an isolated incident. Picture: Alamy

Detective Superintendent Paul Speight said: “I know that people who live in this area of Huyton and the wider communities of Merseyside will be shocked by this incident.

“We are still in the very early stages of investigating and part of our initial inquiries will be to establish the full circumstances of what happened.

"In the meantime, I want to reassure the public that Merseyside Police is committed to keeping our communities safe and we take all reports of incidents involving weapons extremely seriously.

“This was an isolated incident and we are not looking for anyone else. All three people have been taken to hospital to be assessed for their various injuries.

“The IOPC will now conduct an independent investigation and we will be co-operating fully with their investigation in the coming days and weeks.”

An investigation is underway to establish the full circumstances of the incident and the road has been cordoned off.

Officers remain at the scene and are carrying out house-to-house and CCTV inquiries.

