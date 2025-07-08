Man shot by police left with 'life-changing' injuries after bomb squad and counter-terror officers called to village pub

By Ella Bennett

A man shot by police in Kent, who is receiving treatment in hospital, is thought to have life-changing injuries.

Police were called to an incident near the Park Gate Inn in Hollingbourne, Kent last night around 9pm.

It has not yet been confirmed what the nature of the original incident was leading up to the man being shot by police.

There was a large police presence at the scene throughout the night, with armoured vehicles being used to secure the area.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has begun an investigation of the incident.

An IOPC spokesperson said: “We have begun an independent investigation after a man was shot and seriously injured by Kent Police, who were responding to an incident on Monday 7 July.

“We were notified by the force after the incident in Hollingbourne, which occurred shortly before 9pm, and declared an independent investigation a short time later.

"The man is receiving treatment in hospital for his injuries which are thought to be life changing.

“We have sent investigators to the scene and the police post incident procedure to begin gathering evidence.

“Our investigation is in the very early stages.”