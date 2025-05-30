Man caught trying to steal jewels worth £190k from Claridge’s Hotel using smoke grenades and sledgehammer jailed

30 May 2025, 18:49

Screengrab from CCTV footage showing Jay McGinty, 37, at the entrance to Claridge's Hotel in Mayfair.
Screengrab from CCTV footage showing Jay McGinty, 37, at the entrance to Claridge's Hotel in Mayfair. Picture: PA

By Jacob Paul

A man who was caught trying to steal jewels worth £190,000 from Claridge’s Hotel in Mayfair, using a sledgehammer and smoke grenades, has been jailed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jay McGinty, 37, arrived at the entrance to Claridge’s riding pillion on a Vespa scooter while wearing a balaclava underneath his crash helmet in March this year, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

He pulled the pins out of the smoke grenades as he went through the revolving doors at the side entrance to the hotel on Davies Street, and placed the grenades which billowed with dark smoke in the hallway.

As the smoke rises, he can be seen on CCTV using the sledgehammer to smash a display case containing items of jewellery.

McGinty, of no fixed abode, was later stopped by hotel security staff who managed to detain him until the police arrived.

Read more:Two carers who drugged and sexually abused vulnerable teenager they were looking after jailed

Read more: Mother who sold her daughter, aged 6, for £800 jailed for life

The man attempted to rob the iconic London hotel using smoke grenades and a sledgehammer.
The man attempted to rob the iconic London hotel using smoke grenades and a sledgehammer. Picture: PA

He pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary and was sentenced at Southwark Crown Court on Thursday to six years’ imprisonment, the CPS said.

Monica Oluwole, from the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “Jay McGinty tried to use a smokescreen to cover his brazen attempt to steal highly valued items of jewellery.

He was caught red-handed thanks to the quick actions of the hotel security and staff who prevented him from escaping and called the police.

“This heist, although it had all the hallmarks of planning and reconnaissance work, didn’t work and we were able to make sure he was brought to justice.”

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Levi Bancroft, 22, was sentenced on Friday, 30 May at Southwark Crown Court for four counts of rape involving three victims

Serial rapist, 22, who raped two 'vulnerable' teenage girls and a transgender woman sentenced to life in prison
Aerial view of Long Lartin High Security Prison near Evesham in Worcestershire.

Prison officer, 25, airlifted to hospital after being stabbed by inmate at high-security prison
Charlotte May Lee, 21, is facing charges of drug possession and importation in Sri Lanka

British ‘drug mule’, 21, tears up in Sri Lankan court as she accused of smuggling £1.2m of synthetic cannabis
Mark Gordon

Constance Marten’s partner was convicted of rape in US aged 14, court told

Police

Hunt for man who broke woman's leg at Waterloo station

Richard Satchwell (centre) leaving the District Court in Cashel, Co Tipperary, after being charged in connection with the murder of his wife Tina Satchwell.

Truck driver found guilty of murdering wife and hiding her body under stairs

More UK News

See more More UK News

The UK’s Oldest Man, Donald Rose aged 110, has been given the ‘Freedom of The Borough’ in Derbyshire.

UK’s oldest man given ‘Freedom of The Borough’ for service in World War 2

Royal Terrace Pier Gravesend

Search for girl missing in River Thames suspended - boy pulled from water treated in hospital
Image on Instagram of Banksy's latest work, a sketch of a lighthouse

Mystery solved: location of Banksy's latest lighthouse artwork revealed

The consumer champion found that in a survey of over 1,000 pet owners who have experienced some kind of problem with their vet or vet practice in the past two years.

Vet still allowed to practice despite leaving surgical instrument inside dog

Holidaymakers arriving in Tenerife were met with chaos

Hundreds of Brit holidaymakers trapped in huge queues at passport control in Tenerife

Former Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams

Former Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams awarded £84,000 damages after winning libel action against BBC

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News