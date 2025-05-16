Breaking News

Man who stabbed and killed mother in front of her 3-year-old daughter at Notting Hill Carnival jailed for 29 years

Man who stabbed and killed mother in front of her 3-year-old daughter at Notting Hill Carnival jailed for 29 years. Picture: Handout

By Danielle de Wolfe

Man who stabbed and killed a mother in front of her young daughter at the Notting Hill Carnival has been sentenced to a minimum of 29 years in jail.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Shakeil Thibou, 20, has been jailed at the Old Bailey for the murder of Cher Maximen, 32.

The mother was stabbed in front of her three-year-old daughter during Notting Hill Carnival’s family day.

The incident occurred during the carnival's family day on August 25, 2024, after Ms Maximen attempted to intervene in a fight which had broken out at the west London festival.

Moments before he stabbed Ms Maximen, he had carried out an "equally horrifying attack" on a man who was backing away from him, his Old Bailey trial heard.

Read more: Esther Rantzen pleads with MPs to back assisted dying law change as debate begins

Read more: Ukrainian man remanded in custody following arson attacks on homes and car linked to Keir Starmer

CCTV and police officers’ body worn video footage shown during the trial shows Shakeil attempting to stab a man in the abdomen.

Cher was caught up in the melee and knocked to the floor, grabbing onto Shakeil’s coat as she tried to get back to her feet.

In an effort to defend herself and her daughter, Cher kicked out and was stabbed in the groin as she did so, falling to the ground.

Thibou lunged at her with a zombie knife, stabbing her groin and giving her a 12cm-deep knife wound, causing massive blood loss.

Ms Maximen died six days later in hospital.

Shakeil Thibou, 20, stabbed Cher Maximen, 32, in the groin as her young daughter was close by on August 25 last year.

Video footage showed that moments before Cher was stabbed, Shakeil’s brothers – Sheldon Thibou and Shaeim Thibou, along with an unidentified male, fought with one man.

Sheldon can be seen wielding an illegal stun gun. An officer who intervened to try to break up the fight was assaulted by both brothers.

The three brothers and an associate fled the scene, but CCTV footage recovered during the investigation showed that Shakeil, when leaving carnival was captured on CCTV changing his outer clothing with an associate and calmly making his way out of the area.

Thibou was found guilty of murder and also convicted of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm to 20-year-old Adjei Isaac with intent, and having an offensive weapon.

His brother Sheldon Thibou, 25, was found guilty of violent disorder and assaulting Pc Oliver Mort, who tried to intervene.

Shaeim Thibou, 22, was cleared of violent disorder but convicted of assaulting Pc Mort.

Shakeil Thibou, 20, stabbed Cher Maximen, 32, in the groin as her young daughter was close by on August 25 last year. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Brothers Sheldon Thibou, 25, and Shaeim Thibou, 22, will be sentenced separately. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Judge Philip Katz KC said Thibou's "brazen" attack had been carried out in broad daylight in front of families and the police.

The judge said it was "not possible to overstate the impact" of Ms Maximen's death on her family and friends.

"Cher Maximen took her three-year-old daughter to a children's day at the Notting Hill Carnival," he said.

"Instead of them both just enjoying a fun day together, that child witnessed her mother being murdered in front of her.

"The police were totally outnumbered as the violence spun out of control. Just watching the bodyworn footage was terrifying.

"When violence broke out, you were quick to move to join in. You were so fired up that you didn't hesitate to use your knife. You were so brazen that it was carried out in front of police officers."

Vyleen Maximen, Cher’s grandmother, said: “Cher, my first born grandchild, my friend. I held you in my arms when you were born.

"32 years of loving, of laughing, playing, crying and holidaying with you. I will no longer have that pleasure ever again.

"Not seeing you get married or have more children. Life will never be the same. Ever. We just have to live life, the best that we can and I will raise your daughter Cher, until my last breath.

"I will never hear your key opening my front door and shouting ‘Hello Nanny’.”