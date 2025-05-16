Breaking News

Man who stabbed and killed mother in front of her 3-year-old daughter at Notting Hill Carnival jailed for 29 years

16 May 2025, 12:29 | Updated: 16 May 2025, 13:02

Man who stabbed and killed mother in front of her 3-year-old daughter at Notting Hill Carnival jailed for 29 years
Man who stabbed and killed mother in front of her 3-year-old daughter at Notting Hill Carnival jailed for 29 years. Picture: Handout

By Danielle de Wolfe

Man who stabbed and killed a mother in front of her young daughter at the Notting Hill Carnival has been sentenced to a minimum of 29 years in jail.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Shakeil Thibou, 20, has been jailed at the Old Bailey for the murder of Cher Maximen, 32.

The mother was stabbed in front of her three-year-old daughter during Notting Hill Carnival’s family day.

The incident occurred during the carnival's family day on August 25, 2024, after Ms Maximen attempted to intervene in a fight which had broken out at the west London festival.

Moments before he stabbed Ms Maximen, he had carried out an "equally horrifying attack" on a man who was backing away from him, his Old Bailey trial heard.

Read more: Esther Rantzen pleads with MPs to back assisted dying law change as debate begins

Read more: Ukrainian man remanded in custody following arson attacks on homes and car linked to Keir Starmer

CCTV and police officers’ body worn video footage shown during the trial shows Shakeil attempting to stab a man in the abdomen.

Cher was caught up in the melee and knocked to the floor, grabbing onto Shakeil’s coat as she tried to get back to her feet.

In an effort to defend herself and her daughter, Cher kicked out and was stabbed in the groin as she did so, falling to the ground.

Thibou lunged at her with a zombie knife, stabbing her groin and giving her a 12cm-deep knife wound, causing massive blood loss.

Ms Maximen died six days later in hospital.

Shakeil Thibou, 20, stabbed Cher Maximen, 32, in the groin as her young daughter was close by on August 25 last year.

Video footage showed that moments before Cher was stabbed, Shakeil’s brothers – Sheldon Thibou and Shaeim Thibou, along with an unidentified male, fought with one man.

Sheldon can be seen wielding an illegal stun gun. An officer who intervened to try to break up the fight was assaulted by both brothers.

The three brothers and an associate fled the scene, but CCTV footage recovered during the investigation showed that Shakeil, when leaving carnival was captured on CCTV changing his outer clothing with an associate and calmly making his way out of the area.

Thibou was found guilty of murder and also convicted of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm to 20-year-old Adjei Isaac with intent, and having an offensive weapon.

His brother Sheldon Thibou, 25, was found guilty of violent disorder and assaulting Pc Oliver Mort, who tried to intervene.

Shaeim Thibou, 22, was cleared of violent disorder but convicted of assaulting Pc Mort.

Shakeil Thibou, 20, stabbed Cher Maximen, 32, in the groin as her young daughter was close by on August 25 last year.
Shakeil Thibou, 20, stabbed Cher Maximen, 32, in the groin as her young daughter was close by on August 25 last year. Picture: Metropolitan Police
Brothers Sheldon Thibou, 25, and Shaeim Thibou, 22, will be sentenced separately.
Brothers Sheldon Thibou, 25, and Shaeim Thibou, 22, will be sentenced separately. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Judge Philip Katz KC said Thibou's "brazen" attack had been carried out in broad daylight in front of families and the police.

The judge said it was "not possible to overstate the impact" of Ms Maximen's death on her family and friends.

"Cher Maximen took her three-year-old daughter to a children's day at the Notting Hill Carnival," he said.

"Instead of them both just enjoying a fun day together, that child witnessed her mother being murdered in front of her.

"The police were totally outnumbered as the violence spun out of control. Just watching the bodyworn footage was terrifying.

"When violence broke out, you were quick to move to join in. You were so fired up that you didn't hesitate to use your knife. You were so brazen that it was carried out in front of police officers."

Vyleen Maximen, Cher’s grandmother, said: “Cher, my first born grandchild, my friend. I held you in my arms when you were born.

"32 years of loving, of laughing, playing, crying and holidaying with you. I will no longer have that pleasure ever again.

"Not seeing you get married or have more children. Life will never be the same. Ever. We just have to live life, the best that we can and I will raise your daughter Cher, until my last breath.

"I will never hear your key opening my front door and shouting ‘Hello Nanny’.”

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

A British father has been sentenced to 40 years in a ‘hellhole’ prison after allegedly being found with £2000 of cocaine in a police sting in Dubai.

Brit dad, 33, sentenced to 40 years in Dubai hellhole prison after ‘being caught with £2000 of cocaine’
The American musician was arrested at a hotel in Manchester in the early hours of Thursday by detectives from the Metropolitan Police.

Singer Chris Brown charged with grievous bodily harm over alleged ‘bottle attack’ at London nightclub
Daniel Clarke, of Bloxwich near Walsall, was sentenced to seven years and six months at Wolverhampton Crown Court

Teaching assistant jailed for sexually abusing vulnerable children may have 'well over 81' victims
Andrew Campbell, a former Nottinghamshire police officer, who was jailed for was jailed for five years and 10 months after amassing a collection of deadly weapons

Former police officer who amassed ‘treasure trove’ of weapons jailed

Bella May Culley has been arrested on suspicion of drug smuggling.

Dad of drug smuggling teen who's facing life in prison 'considering selling house to raise legal fees'
The Met police have issued CCTV footage of two teenagers they want to speak to after two kittens were ‘tortured and killed’ in Ruislip.

CCTV footage of teenagers released as police appeal for information after two kittens ‘tortured and killed’

More UK News

See more More UK News

Police officers patrol at a cordon near the scene of a fire where two firefighters and a member of the public have died, and two firefighters were also seriously injured at Bicester Motion in Oxfordshire.

Leading London officer one of two firefighters to die in Bicester RAF base blaze - along with member of the public
According to it's website, the Water Industry Commission for Scotland (WICS) is a 'world-leading regulator of a service that’s essential to life'

'Catalogue of failures’ and lack of Scottish government scrutiny led to lavish spending at water regulator
Wyss has a stake in the Premier League club Chelsea.

Billionaire Chelsea co-owner accused of 'propositioning' employee for sex

Farmers took their protests over inheritance tax changes directly to Westminster.

'It needs to be stopped' - MPs call for delay to farms tax

More adults than previously thought are likely to have been victims of domestic abuse.

More than a quarter of adults in the UK have experienced domestic abuse, latest figures reveal
Two firefighters and a member of the public die after fire rips through former RAF base in Bicester

Two firefighters and a member of the public die after fire rips through former RAF base in Bicester

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News