Manchester Arena terrorist returned to Belmarsh after attack on prison guards - and given spork to eat with

Three prison officers were rushed to hospital after the Manchester Arena terrorist 'threw scalding oil and stabbed them'. Picture: PA

By Emma Soteriou

Hashem Abedi, the brother of the Manchester Arena bomber, has been moved back to Belmarsh prison after attacking prison guards.

Three prison officers were rushed to hospital after Abedi "threw scalding oil and stabbed them", according to the Prison Officers Association (POA).

Abedi, who was being held at HMP Frankland in County Durham for his role in the deadly attack eight years ago, reportedly had access to the kitchen in the prison's separation centre.

The POA said that he had used home-made weapons to stab the guards. At least one of the victims was a female police officer.

Abedi was transferred to the separation centre at HMP Full Sutton after the attack.

But he is understood to have since been sent back to Belmarsh prison, where he was previously found guilty of attacking a prison officer in 2020.

Main entrance to Belmarsh high security prison. Picture: Alamy

Abedi has been put in a highly-controlled "suite" cell - a unit monitored by a minimum of five people at any one time as well as a prison dog.

There are only four of the cells across England and Wales.

He has also been given a spork to eat his food with, raising concerns over further violence.

It comes after the government said it will commission a review into the incident at HMP Frankland and suspended kitchen use in prison separation centres.

In an open letter to Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood and the MoJ, survivor Martin Hibbert said he was "absolutely disgusted - beyond words" to hear about the attack.

"Let's call this what it is: a catastrophic failure of your duty to protect prison staff and the public from an unrepentant terrorist," he wrote in the letter posted on social media.

"Not only was Abedi allowed the freedom to move around and use facilities that should never be available to someone like him - he was able to track and target three prison guards using boiling oil and homemade weapons."

Abedi was served a life sentence with a minimum term of 55 years for helping his brother carry out the bombing of an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena in 2017.

Some 22 people died, and over 1,000 were injured in the terrorist attack.