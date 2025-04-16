Manchester Arena terrorist returned to Belmarsh after attack on prison guards - and given spork to eat with

16 April 2025, 09:30 | Updated: 16 April 2025, 09:35

Three prison officers were rushed to hospital after the Manchester Arena terrorist 'threw scalding oil and stabbed them'
Three prison officers were rushed to hospital after the Manchester Arena terrorist 'threw scalding oil and stabbed them'. Picture: PA

By Emma Soteriou

Hashem Abedi, the brother of the Manchester Arena bomber, has been moved back to Belmarsh prison after attacking prison guards.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Three prison officers were rushed to hospital after Abedi "threw scalding oil and stabbed them", according to the Prison Officers Association (POA).

Abedi, who was being held at HMP Frankland in County Durham for his role in the deadly attack eight years ago, reportedly had access to the kitchen in the prison's separation centre.

The POA said that he had used home-made weapons to stab the guards. At least one of the victims was a female police officer.

Abedi was transferred to the separation centre at HMP Full Sutton after the attack.

But he is understood to have since been sent back to Belmarsh prison, where he was previously found guilty of attacking a prison officer in 2020.

Read more: Kitchen use suspended in high-security prison units after Manchester Arena terrorist's attack on three prison officers

Read more: Ministers order review into Manchester Arena terrorist's 'attack on prison guards' using 'oil and makeshift weapons'

Main entrance to Belmarsh high security prison
Main entrance to Belmarsh high security prison. Picture: Alamy

Abedi has been put in a highly-controlled "suite" cell - a unit monitored by a minimum of five people at any one time as well as a prison dog.

There are only four of the cells across England and Wales.

He has also been given a spork to eat his food with, raising concerns over further violence.

It comes after the government said it will commission a review into the incident at HMP Frankland and suspended kitchen use in prison separation centres.

In an open letter to Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood and the MoJ, survivor Martin Hibbert said he was "absolutely disgusted - beyond words" to hear about the attack.

"Let's call this what it is: a catastrophic failure of your duty to protect prison staff and the public from an unrepentant terrorist," he wrote in the letter posted on social media.

"Not only was Abedi allowed the freedom to move around and use facilities that should never be available to someone like him - he was able to track and target three prison guards using boiling oil and homemade weapons."

Abedi was served a life sentence with a minimum term of 55 years for helping his brother carry out the bombing of an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena in 2017.

Some 22 people died, and over 1,000 were injured in the terrorist attack.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Socialite influencer had £10 million of jewellery stolen from her London mansion

'Someone may know something': Influencer issues plea after £10million jewellery is stolen from her London mansion
Aftab Baig

Man who swindled £710,000 in Covid business grants by pretending to work for Greggs jailed

Andrew Tate faces UK trial at the High Court over physical and sexual abuse allegations - in what the claimants' lawyers have called a 'legal first'.

Multiple women taking legal action for 'coercive control' against Andrew Tate is said to be 'legal first', according to lawyers
Matthew Higgins has been jailed for life for murdering his friend

Man who murdered friend after he shaved his eyebrow off in a 'childish' prank jailed

Bradley Shand

Horror moment rapist lurks as he prepares to kick down stranger's door before attack

Teohna Grant and Joanne Pearson.

Man admits murdering two women and trying to kill two others in Milton Keynes stabbing on Christmas Day

More UK News

See more More UK News

The current system sees parents having to “fight for the care their children deserve”.

Disabled children ‘waiting 200 days to be assessed for social care support’

National Highways will remove roadworks from 1,127 miles of motorways and major A roads.

More than 1,000 miles of roadworks lifted to ease Easter getaway

Toby Carvery has come under fire over the felling of an ancient oak tree thought to be more than 400 years old in Whitewebbs Park, north London.

Toby Carvery under fire after felling centuries-old tree in north London

For Women Scotland campaigners at a previous court hearing on their case against the Scottish Government.

Supreme Court set to rule on legal definition of 'woman'

A huge mountain of rubbish bags and other waste block rows of terraced housing on Primrose Avenue in the Sparkbrook area of Birmingham

Birmingham bin backlog 'on track' to be cleared by weekend, council claims - despite ongoing strike
c

'It's all I have left of her': Mum speaks of 'horror' after discovering her daughter's grave had been vandalised

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News