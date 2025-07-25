'Calculated' sex offender who targeted 'vulnerable' drunks in Manchester's Gay Village convicted of rape

Algerian national Sid Ali Djelid has been convicted on five counts of rape. Picture: GMP

By Flaminia Luck

A serial sex offender who targeted intoxicated people in Manchester city centre has been convicted on five counts of rape.

The court heard Sid Ali Djelid - who also used the alias Mourad Malki - would prey on and attack intoxicated victims in the city's Gay Village in a series of attacks between February and July 2024.

The first happened on February 18 2024 which occurred in the early hours of the morning.

CCTV footage shows Djelid leading his female victim down a secluded back street near to China Town before raping her and stealing her mobile phone and making off.

Her mobile phone was tracked to Smedley Road in Cheetham Hill, very close to Djelid’s home address.

Djelid - believed to be an Algerian national - committed his second crime on Wednesday 12 June 2024.

The victim - who was visiting Manchester with work – was approached by Djelid outside a bar on Canal Street.

Djelid attacked "vulnerable" victims in Manchester's Gay Village. Picture: Getty

After engaging in conversation with the victim, he walked him to a remote location close to Richmond Street and raped him.

Once again, Djelid stole items from the victim, namely his phone, watch and a necklace.

The stolen phone of the victim was tracked near to Vallea Court in Cheetham Hill.

During that incident, Djelid is shown on CCTV to be wearing a distinctive, black puffa jacket.

Djelid’s final attack before being apprehended, came three days earlier on 18th July 2024, Djelid approached his male victim who was visiting Manchester and offered to assist him back to his hotel as he was lost.

Djelid was acting as a concerned good Samaritan but his intentions were anything but sincere.

Instead, he led the victim to a secluded area of the canal at Jutland Street and raped him.

Similar to the previous incidents, he took the victims phone and wallet and pushed the victim to the ground before making his escape.

A short time later Djelid attended a service station in Cheetham Hill and utilised one of the bank cards to make a fraudulent transaction before attempting to make a further transaction using the stolen back card but that was declined.

The stolen mobile phone was again tracked to the Cheetham Hill area.

Djelid had previously pleaded guilty to four counts of theft at an earlier hearing linked to this investigation.

On Thursday, the 39-year-old of Smedley Road, Manchester, was convicted on five counts of rape in the city centre following a five-week trial at Manchester Crown Court.

Greater Manchester Police described Djelid as 'calculating and insidious'. Picture: Alamy

'Calculating and insidious'

Rebekah Tomlinson, District Crown Prosecutor for CPS North West, said: “Sid Ali Djelid is a serial sex offender who posed serious danger to both men and women – carrying out his horrifying crimes in one of the most celebrated and historic nightlife hotspots in the country.

“The way he targeted lone individuals who he believed would be vulnerable was both calculating and insidious.

"Having raped his victims, he also stole their property before he fled.

“Canal Street holds a special place in the heritage of Manchester and the LGBT community, and those on a night out have the right to enjoy themselves free from the fear of abuse and attack.

“Djelid’s crimes will doubtless leave a lasting impact on the victims – and my deepest thanks goes to them for supporting this prosecution.

"Without their evidence, this dangerous man would still be in our community.”