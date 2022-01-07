Breaking News

Man City star Benjamin Mendy freed on bail ahead of trial for seven counts of rape

Manchester City's Benjamin Mendy has been freed on bail. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy, 27, accused of a series of serious sex offences against young women, has been freed on bail.

Judge Patrick Thompson bailed the footballer at a hearing at Chester Crown Court today.

He is charged with eight offences against five different women, including seven counts of rape relating to four women.

He has been in custody for 134 days since he was arrested and charged with sex offences on August 26.

The footballer, had been held at HMP Altcourse, Liverpool before recently being transferred to HMP Manchester.

He was granted bail by Judge Patrick Thompson at a private hearing at Chester Crown Court, with press excluded from the courtroom.

Mendy had been due to go on trial this month, but the trial has now been put back to June at the earliest.

He has been bailed until January 24, until a further pre-trial hearing.

