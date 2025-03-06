Breaking News

Girl, 4, who died in suspected arson attack in Manchester pictured for the first time

6 March 2025, 19:32 | Updated: 6 March 2025, 19:35

Lesma-Rose Wibier
Lesma-Rose Wibier. Picture: GMP

By Kit Heren

A four-year-old girl who died in a suspected arson attack in Manchester has been named and pictured for the first time.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Lesma-Rose Wibier died after a house fire in Gateshead Close in the Rusholme neighbourhood of south Manchester on March 2.

A woman, 44, was initially arrested on suspicion of arson with the intent to endanger life, and has now been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The police said she was known to the child and that there was no wider threat to the community.

Her family said in a tribute that she was "the most beautiful girl" and will be "deeply missed".

Read more: Four-year-old girl dies in Manchester house fire, and woman arrested on suspicion of arson

Read more: Large fire at synagogue in Salford as dozens of firefighters rush to the scene

Lesma-Rose Wibier
Lesma-Rose Wibier. Picture: GMP

They said in a statement: "Lesma-Rose was the star of the family.

"Anyone who knew her knew she was the most beautiful girl inside and out.

"She always had a smile on her face and could put the same on others.

"She was such a smart and intelligent girl in her own unique ways, and she will be deeply missed by anyone who was blessed to meet her.”

The family have also asked for privacy.

Speaking after the fire, Greater Manchester Police's Detective Chief Inspector Charlotte Whalley said: "Numerous emergency services attended the scene and all did their utmost best to save her.

She said that police are "fully investigating all circumstances of the fire and will leave no stone unturned as we carry out this work."

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Kyle Clifford has been found guilty of rape after admitting killing the family.

Crocodile tears: Crossbow killer Kyle Clifford sobs as he refuses to speak to police 28 times after triple murder
Kyle Clifford has been found guilty of rape after admitting killing the family

Crossbow killer guilty of raping ex 'in sexual act of spite' during triple murder of racing commentator's family
The brother of Olympic breakdancer Rachel “Raygun” Gunn has been charged after dealing with proceeds from an alleged fraud syndicate

Brother of viral Olympic breakdancer 'Raygun' charged over involvement in $100K crypto fraud
The stunning moment a robber was kicked out of a shop by a customer with a black belt in karate.

Moment robber gets shock of his life when high heel wearing customer turns out to be a black belt in karate
Gisele Pelicot has been criticised by her daughter for not backing her claim that she was also raped by Dominique Pelicot

Ex-wife of ‘Monster of Avignon’ criticised by daughter for abandoning her as fellow victim

Joanne Sharkey has admitted killing Baby Callum 27 years ago

Woman admits killing baby found in woodland 27 years ago

More UK News

See more More UK News

Jonathan Hall KC won't recommend changing definition of terrorism in wake of Southport attacks

Terrorism definition should not be broadened in wake of Southport attacks, says independent terror legislation reviewer
Richard Tice speaking to LBC in Glasgow.

John Swinney branded 'jealous juvenile' by Reform UK

The independent reviewer of terror legislation has backed calls for social media to be banned for under 16s

UK's terror watchdog says calls to ban social media for under-16s 'have merit'

Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood said she will be writing to the Sentencing Council to 'register her displeasure' following criticism from shadow justice secretary Robert Jenrick.

Justice Secretary calls for controversial 'two-tier' sentencing rules to be 'reconsidered' as she threatens law change
Poppy Atkinson

First pictures of 'football-mad' girl, 10, killed by car on football pitch in Cumbria, as family pay tribute
Police crime scene tape UK

Girl, 12, dies after being hit by car while getting off school bus

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News