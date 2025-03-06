Breaking News

Girl, 4, who died in suspected arson attack in Manchester pictured for the first time

Lesma-Rose Wibier. Picture: GMP

By Kit Heren

A four-year-old girl who died in a suspected arson attack in Manchester has been named and pictured for the first time.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Lesma-Rose Wibier died after a house fire in Gateshead Close in the Rusholme neighbourhood of south Manchester on March 2.

A woman, 44, was initially arrested on suspicion of arson with the intent to endanger life, and has now been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The police said she was known to the child and that there was no wider threat to the community.

Her family said in a tribute that she was "the most beautiful girl" and will be "deeply missed".

They said in a statement: "Lesma-Rose was the star of the family.

"Anyone who knew her knew she was the most beautiful girl inside and out.

"She always had a smile on her face and could put the same on others.

"She was such a smart and intelligent girl in her own unique ways, and she will be deeply missed by anyone who was blessed to meet her.”

The family have also asked for privacy.

Speaking after the fire, Greater Manchester Police's Detective Chief Inspector Charlotte Whalley said: "Numerous emergency services attended the scene and all did their utmost best to save her.

She said that police are "fully investigating all circumstances of the fire and will leave no stone unturned as we carry out this work."