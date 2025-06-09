Pictured: Boy, 14, killed in 'horrific' stabbing in Manchester - as two teenagers arrested on suspicion of murder

A 14-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in Manchester has been named locally as Ibrahima Seck. Picture: LBC/Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

A 14-year-old boy who was killed in a 'horrific' stabbing in Manchester has been pictured for the first time.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The victim has been named locally as Ibrahima Seck.

Police say two boys, aged 14 and 16, are under arrest on suspicion of murder and a girl, 14, and woman, 37, are being held on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Police were first called to the Nevin Road area of New Moston in the city at about 5pm on Sunday, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

Tributes to the victim have been left at the scene of the stabbing. Picture: LBC

The 14-year-old boy was found with stab wounds and despite the efforts of the emergency services and staff from an air ambulance, he later died in hospital.

Police said early investigations established the identities of possible suspects and after attending a nearby address, the woman was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Read more: 'Ashamed' police sergeant caught drink-driving consumed 'bottle of wine' before driving daughter to hospital

Read more: Police service is 'broken' and 'shedding' officers, top officers warn Rachel Reeves

A crime scene is in place in New Moston. Picture: LBC

A short time later, the boys aged 14 and 16, were arrested on suspicion of murder and the teenage girl was arrested overnight for assisting an offender, GMP said.

All four remain in custody for questioning.

Detective Chief Inspector John Charlton of GMP said: “This incident will have shocked and saddened the local community, and distressed anyone who witnessed it.

“We are deploying significant resources to this murder investigation, and this led to quickly identifying potential suspects.

“We are still trying to establish the full circumstances around the incident – there will be a large police presence and several scenes in place while we continue to investigate this horrific incident.

“The boy’s family are being supported by our officers and we are determined to give them the answers they deserve.

“Despite making several arrests, this is still a live investigation, and we are looking for information, doorbell or dashcam footage, or eye-witness accounts from anyone who was in the area at the time quoting log 2250 of 8/6/25.

“We will provide updates to the family and the community as the investigation continues.”

Information can be reported by calling 101 or anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

You can also use the reporting tools on the GMP website – always call 999 in an emergency.