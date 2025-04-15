'Put Manchester Arena terrorist in total isolation' for seriously injuring prison guards, ex-governor urges

Abedi. Picture: Manchester Arena Inquiry/PA

By Frankie Elliott

The brother of the Manchester Arena bomber should be put into "extreme custody" after attacking three prison guards, a former prison chief has claimed.

Hashem Abedi, 28, inflicted "life-threatening" injuries on the officers at HMP Frankland in County Durham on Saturday.

He is being held at the jail for his role in the deadly bombings eight years ago and his latest attack has outraged many, including former prison governor Ian Acheson.

Mr Acheson, who carried out a review of Islamist extremism in jails in 2016, called Abedi "the second most dangerous prisoner in the UK" and claimed he should be left in total isolation because "we don’t have the death penalty".

"The only other alternative is extreme custody - if it turns him mad then so be it," he told the Times.

“If extreme custody and total isolation is the price to pay for protecting national security and protecting staff who have to manage this risk, then so be it.

"This is a moment of crisis of control given Abedi’s background. There are so many catastrophic incidents happening.”

According to the Prison Officers Association (POA), Abedi used home-made weapons to stab a female officer and her two male colleagues.

Hashem Abedi, the brother of the Manchester Arena bomber, "threw scalding oil and stabbed" three prison officers, a union said. Picture: PA

The three guards were rushed to hospital as a result of the attack and the two male victims have yet to be discharged - having suffered "severe stab wounds".

It's reported that one officer was stabbed in the face and throat, later being airlifted out of the prison for emergency surgery at the James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough.

Counter-terrorism officers are leading the police investigation, but questions have been raised over why a dangerous criminal such as Abedi was allowed access to potentially dangerous equipment and materials.

The families of five Manchester Arena victims wrote to justice secretary Shabana Mahmood to express their “absolute disbelief” that Abedi was able to carry out the assault in prison.

Concerns predominately focus around why Abedi was not placed in a close supervision centre - reserved for the most violent prisoners.

Instead, he had been living in a separation centre and had access to a kitchen, where it is believed he found some of the items for the attack.

The Ministry of Justice has said there will be a full, independent review into the incident begun and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer announced a ban on dangerous inmates using kitchens.

Announcing the review, the Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: "Our thoughts remain with the two prison officers still in hospital as they recover.

"There will be a full review into how this attack was able to happen, alongside the separate police inquiry.

"The Government will do whatever it takes to keep our hardworking staff safe."

Secretary of State for Justice, Shabana Mahmood, said on Saturday: "I am appalled by the attack of three brave officers at HMP Frankland today. My thoughts are with them and their families.

"The police are now investigating. I will be pushing for the strongest possible punishment. Violence against our staff will never be tolerated."

The national chairman of the POA, Mark Fairhurst, said: “First and foremost, my thoughts are with the injured staff, their families and colleagues. No Officer should be subject to cowardly and vicious attacks at work.

"The POA will support our members as much as we need during this traumatic time, this attack displays the dangers brave Prison Officers face on a daily basis.

"Separation Centres hold the most dangerous terrorist offenders who simply do not wish to alter their ideology and as this event confirms, are determined to inflict violence on those who hold them securely.

"We must now review the freedoms we allow separation centre prisoners have. I am of the opinion that allowing access to cooking facilities and items that can threaten the lives of staff should be removed immediately."

"These prisoners need only receive their basic entitlements and we should concentrate on control and containment instead of attempting to appease them. Things have to change.”

On Saturday, a Prison Service spokesperson said: "Three prison officers have been treated in hospital after an attack by a prisoner at HMP Frankland. Police are now investigating so it would be inappropriate to comment further. Violence in prison will not be tolerated, and we will always push for the strongest punishment for attacks on our hardworking staff."

Also on Saturday, a spokesperson for North East Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 10.50h today (12 April) to attend an incident at HM Prison Frankland in County Durham.

"We dispatched two paramedic ambulance crews, a doctor in a rapid response vehicle, the air ambulance with a second doctor, a specialist paramedic, a Harzardous Area Response Team (HART) crew and a duty officer.

"We treated three patients before conveying all to hospital by road. Two of the patients were accompanied by a doctor."

A Durham Constabulary spokesman said: “An investigation is underway following a serious assault which occurred at Frankland prison, Durham today.

“Three victims were taken to hospital to be treated where two remain with serious injuries and a third has been discharged.

“Enquiries are now ongoing.”

Abedi helped plan the Manchester Arena bombing, which was carried out by his brother Salman.

Some 22 people died, and over 1,000 were injured.

Hashem Abedi was jailed for life with a minimum of 55 years. Salman Abedi died in the attack.

HMP Frankland, nicknamed 'Monster Mansion', houses several of the UK's most high-profile criminals.

Inmates include Wayne Couzens, the former police officer who murdered Sarah Everard, serial killer Levi Bellfield, a and Urfan Sharif, who murdered his daughter Sara.