Manhunt after five men stabbed at party in southeast London

17 May 2025, 12:17 | Updated: 17 May 2025, 12:31

Police are hunting a knifeman after five men were stabbed at a late-night party in southeast London
Police are hunting a knifeman after five men were stabbed at a late-night party in southeast London. Picture: Google Street View

By Jen Kennedy

Police are hunting a knifeman after five men were stabbed at a party in southeast London.

The victims were stabbed in the early hours of this morning. The men are thought to have been at a party before the attacks happened at around 2am.

Metropolitan Police officers were called to Nathan Way in Plumstead, southeast London just after 4am.

Five people were taken to hospital with stab wounds. Police said the extent of their injuries is not yet known.

No arrests have yet been made and the hunt for the knifeman is ongoing,.

A spokesperson for the Met police said: "Officers are investigating an incident in Thamesmead this morning, where five people were seriously assaulted."

“Police were called at 04:19hrs on Saturday, 17 May to Nathan Way, SE28 following reports of multiple people injured at an event."

"Officers attended with the London Ambulance Service and five people were located with stab wounds."

"They were taken to hospital where their injuries are being assessed."

"Inquiries are ongoing and a cordon will remain in place throughout the day. No arrests have been made at this stage."

Jason Metals, a scrap metal merchant, told customers his yard on Nathan Way would be closed due to "multiple stabbings."

He said: "Overnight there has been multiple stabbings outside and subsequently the police have closed the road in both directions."

"They have advised me that the road will be closed for the rest of the day."

Nathan Way has been closed for more than five hours. A police cordon is in place.

Nathan Way, Kellner Road, and A2016 Pettman Crescent are all affected by the incident, with delays expected.

Nathan Way, in the Royal Borough of Greenwich, features industrial units including a business park, a cash and carry and an events company.

It is not yet known where on the road the incident occurred.

More follows.

