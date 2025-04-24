Manhunt for convicted murderer after he went missing from prison - as public warned not to approach

A manhunt has been launched for convicted murderer Raymond McCourt. Picture: Police Scotland

By Kit Heren

A manhunt has been launched for a convicted murderer who absconded from an open prison.

Raymond McCourt, 59, was reported missing from HMP Castle Hunty at 5.30pm on Tuesday.

Police have warned the public not to approach him.

He is described as 6ft 2in, stocky, with short grey hair and a beard and has reduced mobility.

Raymond McCourt. Picture: Police Scotland

He uses public transport, with connections to the Glasgow and Edinburgh areas, Police Scotland said.

He was last known to be wearing a long black trench coat, grey dress trousers, a grey waistcoat, a blue shirt with a red and white tie and brown shoes.

Raymond McCourt. Picture: Police Scotland

McCourt was jailed for life in 1993 for the murder of shopkeeper Khalid Mahmood and for shooting a woman and a police officer.

He was released in 2015 but returned to prison after being convicted for theft.

Any sightings or information can be passed to police via 101, quoting reference 2857.

Anyone wishing to provide information anonymously can do so through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.