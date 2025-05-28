Manhunt underway for suspect linked to murder of 'kind-hearted' teenage father outside a primary school

Police are appealing for the whereabouts of the suspect, Tino Williams (L) who is wanted in connection with the murder of Brandon Porter Kershaw (R). Picture: Greater Manchester Police

By Shannon Cook

A hunt is underway to find the suspect linked to the murder of a "kind-hearted" teenage dad outside a primary school.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Brandon Porter Kershaw was found with serious injuries on Porritt Street in Bury, Greater Manchester.

Police were called to reports of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian at 8.11pm on Monday 19 May.

The police statement read: "Despite the best efforts of medical professionals and first responders at the scene, the victim, Brandon Porter Kershaw, sadly passed away as a result of his injuries."

Police are appealing for the whereabouts of the suspect, Tino Williams, 23, who is wanted in connection with the murder, and have released his image.

Read more: Sentencing changes to cost 'hundreds of millions’ in extra policing, Met chief tells LBC

Read more: Jewish boy hospitalised after ‘racially motivated attack’ in Hampstead, north London

Police are appealing for the whereabouts of the suspect, Tino Williams, 23, who is wanted in connection with the murder, and have released his image. Picture: Greater Manchester Police

According to the police, the teenage dad was hit by a red Audi outside the entrance of Saint Paul's Church of England Primary School.

A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on 20 May but was later released on bail as the investigation continues.

Mr Kershaw's family paid tribute to the "gentle" and "kind-hearted" teen.

In a statement, the family said: "Brandon was taken far too soon, and his passing has left a deep void in all our lives.

"Brandon was a devoted dad to his young daughter, who he loved deeply. His family meant everything to him, and the bond he shared with his mum was incredibly special, they were best friends.

"As we come to terms with this devastating news, we kindly ask for privacy as we grieve and support one another through this difficult time."

Brandon Porter Kershaw's family have paid tribute to the "gentle" teen father. Picture: Greater Manchester Police

Detective Chief Inspector David Moores said: "As the investigation progresses, we have specially trained officers who have been deployed to support Brandon's family to keep them updated throughout.

"From enquiries so far, we believe Brandon died from the impact of the vehicle and despite best efforts of emergency services, Brandon sadly passed away due to the severity of his injuries.

"We still have people of interest we are keen to speak to. The driver of the vehicle remains outstanding and relentless efforts are currently being conducted by specialist units to locate him.

"I ask anyone who may have seen something suspicious in the area that evening to come forward and know that information will be treated with the strictest confidence.

"It only takes one crucial piece of information that may be key to achieving answers for Brandon's family and friends."