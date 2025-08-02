Manhunt underway after teen 'stabbed to death' in Powerleague car park

2 August 2025

Manhunt underway after teen 'stabbed to death' in Powerleague car park
Manhunt underway after teen 'stabbed to death' in Powerleague car park. Picture: Google Maps

By Danielle de Wolfe

A manhunt is underway after a 19-year-old was stabbed to death in a Powerleague football car park in Manchester.

Police were called to the car park beside the football pitches just before 9pm on Friday following reports that a man had been stabbed.

Greater Manchester Police arrived at the pitches, located on Market Street, Bury, Greater Manchester, to find a 19-year-old with "several" serious stab wounds

The teenager later died from his injuries.

Detective Chief Inspector John Charlton, from Greater Manchester Police's major incident team, said the victim's family had been informed and are now being supported by specially trained officers.

Read more: Hamas 'will not disarm until an independent Palestine is recognised', group says following US envoy's Gaza visit

Read more: Nine arrested as anti-asylum protesters and counter groups face-off outside London migrant hotel

He said: 'This incident will have shocked the community and distressed anyone who witnessed it, but we believe this was a targeted attack with no wider threat.

"We have several scenes in place with the investigation ongoing in order to identify and apprehend the offenders responsible.

"There will be officers in the area today and in the coming days as we are determined to bring the family the answers they deserve.

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

