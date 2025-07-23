Manhunt underway after gunman opens fire injuring three people in broad daylight ‘drive-by attack’

23 July 2025, 11:34 | Updated: 23 July 2025, 12:35

Bulay Road Huddersfield
Manhunt underway after gunman opens fire. Picture: Google maps

By Ella Bennett

A manhunt is underway in Huddersfield after three people were injured in a daylight shooting at a garage.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Police were called to Bulay Road, Huddersfield at 3.02pm Tuesday afternoon to a report a firearm had been discharged.

Three men were found with injuries and were rushed to hospital for treatment.

One man, 30, sustained a foot injury, another man, 36, received a knee injury, while a 20-year-old man sustained injuries to his arm and stomach.

The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle, and a manhunt remains underway to find them.

Detectives have issued a CCTV image of a Nissan Juke they want to trace, which they believe was used by the suspects. 

The car is black, and has red wing mirrors with visible damage to its bonnet and sides, and was travelling on false registration plates.

Police have shared a CCTV image of a car they wish to trace
Police have shared a CCTV image of a car they wish to trace. Picture: Police

Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle, who is leading the investigation, said: “This exceptionally dangerous act could quite easily have resulted in far worse consequences, and I want to reassure residents a full investigation is underway into this firearms discharge.

“We are working today to understand the motive behind this attack and are conducting extensive enquiries in and around the location it occurred in. Every possible resource needed is being utilised in the area.

“I am also appealing for witnesses and footage, particularly of the Nissan Juke which we know was involved. We do know it was bearing false registration plates, so cannot say what registration it may be displaying now, but can confirm it was black, had red wing mirrors and damage to its bonnet and sides so is distinctive.

"Anyone who saw or has footage of the car in the area on or around Bulay Road or on Manchester Road is asked to contact us.

“My team would also like to speak to anyone who has any other information which could assist our enquiries.”

Anyone who saw or has footage of what occurred is asked to contact Kirklees Police on 999 referencing police log 1114 of 22 July.

Information can also be given to the independent Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.

