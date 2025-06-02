Police launch corporate manslaughter case after baby deaths in maternity services at scandal-hit NHS trust

Main entrance to the Queen’s Medical Centre. The QMC is part of the Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust in Nottingham, England, UK. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

A scandal-hit NHS trust is being investigated for potential offences of corporate manslaughter following deaths and serious injuries related to maternity care.

Nottinghamshire Police launched a criminal investigation in September 2023 after concerns were raised about severe harm allegedly linked to maternity services at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust (NUH).

On Monday, the force said it was looking at whether NUH had been "grossly negligent in the management of its activities" in the lead up to deaths at the trust.

NUH is currently the subject of the largest-ever NHS maternity review, which is being led by former senior midwife Donna Ockenden.

The review includes more than 2,000 experiences of maternity care at the trust, including deaths and injuries.

The parents of a baby who was stillborn under the care of the trust said the corporate manslaughter investigation "is just one piece of the jigsaw towards accountability".

Dr Jack and Sarah Hawkins, who both used to work for the trust until their daughter Harriet died in 2016, said: "Our lives were completely destroyed by the unimaginable and repeated trauma at the hands of NUH.

Dr Jack and Sarah Hawkins, and their daughter Lottie, speaking at their home in Nottingham. The couple's first daughter, Harriet, died as a result of maternity care failings at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust's (NUHT) Queen's Medical Centre. Picture: Alamy

"This investigation is just one piece of the jigsaw towards accountability.

"A prosecution for corporate manslaughter will only penalise the trust, not the individuals responsible, many of whom are still working today.

"We must never lose sight of individual accountability for those who so cruelly stole not just our daughter's life and voice but many others.

"We will continue to fight for justice, not only for Harriet, but for all those whose lives have shattered."

In a statement, the Nottingham affected families group said the probe was "welcome" but added that "no investigation will ever reverse the harm and suffering".

Their statement read: "Today's announcement is one of mixed emotions.

"We wholeheartedly welcome and support the investigation into corporate manslaughter at NUH.

"It is also tinged with sadness that it has taken so many tragedies for this investigation to have been opened.

"Over many years families have repeatedly raised concerns over maternity safety, only to be ignored and turned away.

"Had our concerns been listened to and acted upon, lives could have been saved.

"No investigation will ever reverse the harm and suffering that thousands of families have endured, but right now families are feeling an immense sense of vindication."