Exclusive

Sir Mark Rowley apologises to broadcaster Selina Scott after daylight robbery - as he insists petty crime down 18%

Call The Commissioner with Sir Mark Rowley | Watch in full

By Ruth Lawes

Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has claimed that small crime rates have dropped in local areas after sharing his pledge to boost numbers in police forces.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Speaking with Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, the Commissioner apologised to broadcaster Selina Scott after she claimed the streets of London are unsafe following her mugging by a gang.

Sir Mark acknowledged that it was a "frightening incident" but insisted that small scale crimes, like vehicle crime and thefts, had decreased by 18% in local areas.

His comments came after it was announced the Met was beefing up its neighbourhood policing by adding 500 additional officers per borough.

It has also launched new online platform Met Engage, a subscription email service, to provide communities with crime prevention advice, information about local events and meetings, updates on ongoing incidents and investigations, and information about successful outcomes and operations.

Read more: Met Police ban Palestine Action protests outside Houses of Parliament

Read more: Met chief brands Palestine Action an ‘organised criminal extremist group’ as he defends 'two-tier policing' claims

Call The Commissioner: Analysed

Last week, Ms Scott said she was assaulted and robbed in broad daylight on London's Piccadilly in a "coordinated attack" by an organised gang.

The 74-year-old had been leaving a branch of Waterstones on London's bustling Piccadilly when she felt a "sudden blow" to her right knee, which she described as feeling as if she had been "stabbed."

She said she lost her bank cards, driving licence and cash in the robbery that left her feeling "embarrassed and stupid" but could not find a police officer to report the crime despite frantically searching streets in central London

On Nick Ferrari At Breakfast, she told Sir Mark: There were too many of them and there were no police anywhere. So, I’m feeling today humiliated and angry, but most of all fearful for all those who are listening to Nick’s show and feel that they can walk the streets of London safely, because I’m telling you, they can’t.

“So, here’s my question, why when you can put police on the streets whenever anyone wants to shout their head off on a march, yet you can’t patrol the centre of London to protect 1000s of people like me?

Sir Mark Rowley addressed criticism of the Met Police on LBC's Nick Ferrari At Breakfast. Picture: PA

“And don’t tell me you rely on CCTV, because I understand the camera outside Waterstones where I got mugged not only wasn’t functioning, it had been out of order for over a year.”

Sir Mark admitted that the force could have given the broadcaster a better service.

“I can feel for her. She’s obviously very upset. She’s a 70-odd-year-old lady who had a very frightening experience,” he said.

“The officers weren’t able to give the service that we would expect on that day. I’m sorry about that.”

In April, LBC saw part of an internal memo from Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist to other senior officers within the Metropolitan Police that raised concerns about a lack of officers on the beat on Saturdays,

A Scotland Yard spokesperson said they don't comment on leaks, while a Met source said the force was already moving more officers into operational roles including in neighbourhood policing.