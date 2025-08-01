Right-wing extremist, 15, caught with stash of weapons - including crossbow - and terror manifesto at his home

An exterior view of the Central Criminal Court, known as the 'Old Bailey'
A teen caught with a stash of weapons at his home has appeared at the Old Bailey in London. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

A 15-year-old right-wing extremist who was caught with a stash of weapons at his home has appeared at the Old Bailey.

The youth, from near Market Drayton in Shropshire, had pleaded guilty to possessing a butterfly knife, a stun gun, a baton and crossbow, without supervision, last November.

He also admitted having terrorist information in a manifesto of a man accused of stabbing five people in Turkey last August.

The court heard the defendant was being bullied at school at the time and has autism.

On Friday, the boy, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, appeared at the Old Bailey before Judge Rebecca Trowler KC.

After legal argument, the judge adjourned sentencing until August 29 and remanded the defendant into custody.

