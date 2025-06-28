Massive cocaine haul worth almost £100m seized at UK port

28 June 2025, 09:04

The enormous haul was found under containers on a ship arriving into London Gateway port from Panama
The enormous haul was found under containers on a ship arriving into London Gateway port from Panama. Picture: PA

By LBC Staff

Border Force officers have seized 2.4 tonnes of cocaine with a value of almost £100 million in one of the biggest drugs busts in years.

The enormous haul was found under containers on a ship arriving into London Gateway port from Panama, the Home Office said.

Specialist officers detected the shipment earlier this month after carrying out an intelligence-led operation.

With help from the port operator, they moved 37 large containers to get at the stash.

Shipping containers wait to be processed at London Gateway port, in Stanford-le-Hope.
Shipping containers wait to be processed at London Gateway port, in Stanford-le-Hope. Picture: Alamy

Worth an estimated £96 million, it marks the sixth-largest cocaine seizure since records began.

Minister for migration and citizenship Seema Malhotra said: “Drugs gangs trying to import illegal substances into the UK are a blight on society and we will leave no stone left unturned in our pursuit of organised crime gangs inflicting addiction, misery and death upon Britain’s communities.

“Well done to Border Force Maritime officers on a hugely successful operation, which has struck a major blow against the criminals threatening our country.”

Cocaine-related deaths in England and Wales rose by 31% between 2022 and 2023, the Home Office said.

Border Force Maritime director Charlie Eastaugh said: “This seizure – one of the largest of its kind – is just one example of how dedicated Border Force maritime officers remain one step ahead of the criminal gangs who threaten our security.

"Our message to these criminals is clear – more than ever before, we are using intelligence and international law enforcement co-operation to disrupt and dismantle your operations.”

