Two men charged with robbery and kidnap after stolen BMW crashes into Sunderland care home, killing two

The scene outside Highcliffe Care Home in Witherwack, Sunderland, after a car collided into the building on Wednesday evening. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Two men have been charged after a BMW that was being followed by police crashed into their care home in Sunderland, killing two elderly women.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The suspects, both 21, have been charged with serval offences in connection with the deadly crash.

They had allegedly been driving in a stolen blue BMW which was being pursued by officers on the A1231 eastbound in Sunderland when it smashed into Highcliffe Care Home on Whitchurch Road in Witherwack at around 9.40pm.

A woman in her 90s and a woman in her 80s, who were residents at the care home, died on Thursday, the force said.

An investigation will consider whether the collision contributed to their deaths.

Sam Asgari-Tabar, of Stratford Road, Sunderland, has been charged with robbery and kidnap.

Read more: Two women, in their 80s and 90s, die after stolen BMW crashes into care home during police pursuit

Read more: Eight taken to hospital after stolen BMW smashes into care home during police chase - as two men arrested

The scene outside Highcliffe Care Home in Witherwack, Sunderland. Picture: Alamy

He has also been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving in relation to one of the care home residents who remains in hospital.

Reece Parish, of Fordham Road, Sunderland, has been charged with robbery and kidnap. He was also charged with violent disorder in connection with a separate incident in Sunderland city centre on August 2 last year.

Both men are due to appear at Newcastle Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

A police investigation into the deaths of the two care home residents remains ongoing.

Northumbria Police said eight other residents were taken to hospital in the aftermath with injuries not believed to be life-threatening and only one of these remained in hospital on Friday.

The BMW was reported stolen from an address in Fenham, Newcastle, at around 9.20pm on Wednesday and it was seen in the Sunderland area around 15 minutes later.

Police were authorised to pursue the vehicle, which crashed into the care home around five minutes later.

Following the police pursuit, a mandatory referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, the force said.

Chief Superintendent Mark Hall, of Northumbria Police, said: "This is an extremely sad development and all of our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of everyone affected.

"We will continue to support them in any way that we can at this time. "Our investigations remain at an early stage, and we would ask people to avoid speculation both online and in the community."

The care home is run by Avery Healthcare which issued a statement on Thursday, before the deaths of the two women was known, saying residents had been moved to alternative accommodation.

The firm said: "We would like to express our sincere thanks to the carers and colleagues across our neighbouring homes who have stepped in to support at this time.

"Their professionalism, dedication, and compassion in ensuring a smooth transition and continuity of care has been truly commendable. "We are incredibly proud of the response from all staff involved."