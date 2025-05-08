Three Merseyside police officers commended for bravery for response to Southport attack

8 May 2025, 20:31

Three Merseyside Police officers have been commended for their bravery for their role in the emergency response to the gruesome Southport stabbing attack.
Three Merseyside Police officers have been commended for their bravery for their role in the emergency response to the gruesome Southport stabbing attack. Picture: Merseyside Police

By Josef Al Shemary

Three Merseyside Police officers have been commended for their bravery for their role in the emergency response to the gruesome Southport stabbing attack.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The officers were the first on the scene, and confronted and detained Axel Rudakubana.

The attack at a children’s Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport, Merseyside, on July 29 last year claimed the lives of three young girls.

It was meant to be a fun summer holiday event for children, which took place at The Hart Space, a community hub and pregnancy care centre in Southport, 20 miles north of Liverpool.

The police officers, Sergeant Gregory Gillespie, Constable Luke Holden, and PCSO Timothy Parry were all on duty working for Southport police station at the time of the attack.

They heard a radio transmission calling for officers to attend immediately to an incident at Hart Street, in Southport.

The radio transmission described the incident as being one involving a male attacking children with a knife.

But they had no idea of the gruesome scene that awaited them there.

Read more: How Southport attack unfolded: Two killed and eight people critical after mass stabbing at dance workshop

Read more: Trump and Starmer hail ‘historic day’ as details of 'great' UK-US trade deal revealed

A police statement said: “Sgt Gillespie made his way to the incident; he was single crewed and currently at another location dealing with a separate case.

“PC Holden and PCSO Parry were at Southport Police Station when they heard the transmission, before heading to the incident together.

Axel Rudakubana, aged 18, from Banks in Lancashire on 20/01/25 pleaded guilty at Liverpool Crown Court to all 16 counts against him, including murder.
Axel Rudakubana, aged 18, from Banks in Lancashire on 20/01/25 pleaded guilty at Liverpool Crown Court to all 16 counts against him, including murder. Picture: Alamy

“As first on the scene and in those frantic initial moments, these officers were unaware of the horrific events taking place.”

PS Gillespie was the first officer on the scene, and described what he saw as “chaos”.

He saw people gathered on the street, all of whom looked extremely panicked, and many having picked up items to use as weapons.

When he left his vehicle, PS Gillespie saw one of the children that had been seriously injured in the attack.

He shared what he saw via his radio, and told a paramedic to attend to the child before he entered the building, which he believed Rudakubana was still inside.

He decided to call for urgent assistance, and by this time, PC Holden and PCSO Parry had also arrived.

The officers saw a number of parents running away with children, and the door of the building had a smashed glass panel.

PS Gillespie drew his baton and PC Holden drew his Taser before entering whilst PCSO Parry covered the exit.

Members of the public gather outside the Town Hall in Southport, England, Aug. 5, 2024, during a vigil for the victims of the stabbing attack last Monday.
Members of the public gather outside the Town Hall in Southport, England, Aug. 5, 2024, during a vigil for the victims of the stabbing attack last Monday. Picture: Alamy

When the three arrived at the top of the stairs, they found Rudakubana wielding a large knife.

Rudakubana dropped his knife, but the police officers struck him with a baton and kicked him repeatedly to get him under control on the floor.

He was handcuffed and arrested for attempted murder. It was later discovered that he killed three girls - Elsie Stancombe, Alice De Silva Aguiar, and Bebe King.

Rudakubana, who was 17 at the time of the attack, was sentenced to life with a minimum of 52 years.

“We are so proud of Sgt Gillespie, PC Holden and PCSO Parry for their courage, professionalism and swift actions in such horrendous circumstances,” the police statement continued.

“Our thoughts will always remain with Elsie, Bebe and Alice, those who suffered serious injuries and all those involved in the appalling attack.

“Our officers will be among those attending the National Police Bravery Awards on Thursday 10 July to celebrate the extraordinary acts of courage carried out by 69 police officers (plus a police dog) from 38 police forces across England and Wales.”

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Nicola Packer who has been cleared of having an illeagal abortion

Woman who took pills during lockdown not guilty of illegal abortion

the 24-storey tower block burned down on June 2017.

Police plan to build full-scale replica of parts of Grenfell as investigation expanded

Ayla

Victim tells of horror as 'dangerous' runner feared to be 'body slamming people' into London canal
Erin Patterson (right) departs from the Supreme Court of Victoria in Melbourne, Tuesday, April 15, 2025.

Mushroom poison murder suspect's kids 'ate leftovers’ of fatal dish, court hears

James Messham, 60, died on the MSC Virtuosa after an "alternation".

Pictured: man killed in cruise ship 'stag do fight' on voyage 'like the Wild West' with Traitors star onboard
Elizabeth Odunsi was murdered just days before graduating as a nurse

Sister of British nursing student stabbed to death just days before graduating attends ceremony on her behalf

More UK News

See more More UK News

Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrives at the White House for a meeting with President Donald Trump.

Everything we know about the UK-US trade deal - as final details still ‘being written up’

John Swinney will vote against assisted dying legislation in Holyrood next week.

'It's not the right thing to do' - John Swinney to vote against assisted dying in Scotland

Marks and Spencer has still paused all online transactions following cyber attack

When will M&S be back online? Everything we know about the cyber attack

UK Prime Minister Meets With President Trump In Washington

What is Britain getting and what is it giving away in the UK-US trade deal?

Danny Andrews, right, met Sadie Bass on a reality TV dating show.

Viral 'fish and rice cake' guy finds love on reality show as bizarre diet earns him 'gym lad' physique
Wetherspoons has confirmed 15 new locations for 2025/26

Where are the new Wetherspoons opening in the UK? Pub chain confirms 15 new locations

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News