Met chief brands Palestine Action an ‘organised criminal extremist group’ as he defends 'two-tier policing' claims

By Danielle de Wolfe

Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley backed the Home Secretary's move to proscribe Palestine Action as he shut down accusations of "two-tier policing".

The Policing Chief described Palestine Action as an "organised extremist group" the day after Yvette Cooper confirmed government's plans to ban it under anti-terror laws but refused to express a view on whether The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps should also be subject to the same measure.

"I know people talk about it as Direct Action protest but it is a euphemism for criminality," he added on LBC show Nick Ferrari At Breakfast.

Sir Mark said Palestine Action was responsible for assaulting officers and committing "mass amounts" of criminal damage.

He also addressed accusations the Met Police had descended into "two-tier" policing after an incident with two Jewish counter-protestors at a Palestine Action demonstration.

The Telegraph reports that they were instructed to seek refuge in a double-decker bus after inflaming the crowd, who started chanting slurs, by brandishing an Israeli flag.

One of the counter-protestors Isaac Grand, 22, told the publication: "It was a clear case of two-tier policing.

"A hostile mob surrounded the vehicle, shouting abuse and threatening me – but instead of protecting me or arresting those responsible, the police threatened me with a public order offence."

However, Sir Mark claimed the criticism was "disingenuous" and failed to paint the full picture.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley denied accusations of "two-tier policing.". Picture: Alamy

He suggested the counter-protestors were being "provocative" as they attended a Palestine protest while waving an Israeli flag.

Using a football analogy, Sir Mark compared their decision to displaying a rival football team's flag at a derby match.

"If you want to walk into something and try create an incident, then we will try and stop that," he said.

"Officers have acted with great common sense and pragmatism."

Yesterday, protesters in support of Palestine Action clashed with police after the government announced plans to ban the group under anti-terror laws.

The move to ban Palestine Action resulted in a central London protest. Picture: Getty

Many have criticised the drastic measure, claiming it violates the right to protest and free speech.

A spokesperson for Palestine Action previously accused the UK of failing to meet its obligation to prevent or punish genocide.

The spokesperson said: “When our Government fails to uphold their moral and legal obligations, it is the responsibility of ordinary citizens to take direct action. The terrorists are the ones committing a genocide, not those who break the tools used to commit it."

The Home Secretary has the power to proscribe an organisation under the Terrorism Act of 2000 if she believes it is “concerned in terrorism".

Proscription will require Ms Cooper to lay an order in Parliament, which must then be debated and approved by both MPs and peers.

Some 81 organisations have been proscribed under the 2000 Act, including Islamist terrorist groups such as Hamas and al Qaida, far-right groups such as National Action, and Russian private military company the Wagner Group.

Belonging to or expressing support for a proscribed organisation, along with a number of other actions, are criminal offences carrying a maximum sentence of 14 years in prison.