Armed police officer cleared of murdering gangster Chris Kaba faces gross misconduct hearing

Chris Kaba was shot dead by Sgt Martyn Blake, who opened fire after the gangster drove at police. Picture: Supplied/Alamy

By Asher McShane

The armed police officer who was cleared of murdering violent gangster Chris Kaba in south London last year will face a gross misconduct hearing.

Sgt Martyn Blake has been told he must appear before a panel where he will be accused of gross misconduct, following a review of the case by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

The Police Federation hit out at the "nonsensical" ruling.

A date for the hearing has not yet been set and Scotland Yard has said that a chief officer from another police force will chair it to ensure impartiality.

Sgt Blake, also known by the codename NX121, shot dead Chris Kaba in Streatham in September 2022 after the criminal drove at officers in an attempt to smash his way out of a police roadblock.

Chris Kaba was killed in 2022. The Audi Q8 he was driving had been linked to two gun incidents. Picture: Supplied

He was charged with murder and went on trial at the Old Bailey in October last year but was cleared after just three hours.

He was immediately reinstated by the Metropolitan Police.

The IOPC said in a statement: “At the end of our investigation into the fatal shooting of Chris Kaba, we determined there was sufficient evidence to indicate he may have breached the police professional standards regarding his use of force and therefore had a case to answer for gross misconduct."

IOPC Director Amanda Rowe said: “We understand the impact this decision will have on Chris Kaba’s family and Sergeant Blake and acknowledge the significant public interest in this case, particularly among our Black communities, firearms officers and the wider policing community.

“This is a decision we have taken based on examining all the evidence, views of all parties and by applying the thresholds set out in legislation and guidance which govern our work.

"The legal test for deciding whether there is a case to answer is low – is there sufficient evidence upon which, on the balance of probabilities, a disciplinary panel could make a finding of misconduct. This has been met and therefore we need to follow the legal process. "

According to the IOPC, the standards of professional behaviour regarding use of force state that police officers should “only use force to the extent that it is necessary, proportionate and reasonable in all the circumstances”.

The Met's Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor said: “We recognise the significant impact of Mr Kaba’s death on his family who continue to grieve the loss of a loved one.

"Since NX121 was acquitted, the IOPC has been reconsidering whether he should face misconduct proceedings. We made strong representations that he should not face any further action due to the extensive evidence tried and tested at court and the not guilty verdict returned by the jury.

“We know any fatal use of force by police understandably prompts concern among communities. NX121 made a split-second decision on what he believed was necessary to protect his colleagues and London and a jury unanimously decided that was an honestly-held belief and the force used was reasonable.

“However, the IOPC has now determined that NX121 has a case to answer for his use of force and has directed us to hold a gross misconduct hearing."

Matt Cane, General Secretary of the Metropolitan Police Federation, said: "This is frankly a nonsensical ruling by the IOPC that will shock police officers across London and indeed the country.



"Police officers should not have their livelihoods or liberty put at risk for performing what unequivocally, as has been found in a court of law, is their lawful and appropriate function.



"And yet putting this brave officer on trial for murder - as astonishing as that was - was not enough for the IOPC. Being cleared unanimously by a jury who heard all the evidence was not enough for the IOPC. They have now decided to put him and his family through more torment.



"This is not accountability. This is not in the public interest. This is not right or fair or just. We will be vigorously defending the actions of Sgt Blake at any conduct proceedings.



"And as a Federation, we continue to work with the Metropolitan Police Service to ensure that colleagues who make the decision to carry firearms remain fully supported in their difficult and demanding jobs."

On September 5 2022, police were following Kaba across south London. Officers attempted to stop the Audi he was driving in the Streatham area but he accelerated towards them, hitting a police roadblock.

Sgt Blake fired a single shot through the car’s windscreen, hitting Kaba in the head and killing him.

An Old Bailey jury accepted his defence that he had followed his training to the letter because he believed his colleagues’ lives were in danger.

Following the case, Yvette Cooper, the Home Secretary, announced a change in the law to protect the anonymity of firearms officers charged with murder unless they are convicted.

