Met Police suggest planting roses in your garden could deter would-be burglars

Front facade of a pretty country cottage, Netherbury, Dorset, UK - John Gollop. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

The Metropolitan Police have suggested that burglary victims should plant 17 kinds of shrub in their gardens in a bid to deter would-be burglars.

The new advice dished out by the force lists a range of varieties that could ward off home invaders, adding that planting them "close together" could help.

Burglary victims are reportedly being handed leaflets with advice on keeping out intruders, with suggestions that include planting climbing roses, currants, oranges and privet shrubs.

The leaflets link to a page on the Met's website, which contains further tips, including installing a gravel driveway and internal metal grills.

The leaflet says: “Planting particular shrubs (in their mature or semi-mature form) along garden walls and fences can make it harder for burglars to access your property or put them off completely.

"To maximise this effect, plant them close to each other.”

Gardener wearing gardening gloves deadheading Rosa Gertrude Jekyll rose with secateurs in a garden. Picture: Alamy

It was revealed that the proportion of ­reported burglaries attended by officers in London in 2022 had fallen to just 50 per cent.

It follows Home Office figures released last year which showed that 82 per cent of ­burglaries went unsolved by the Metropolitan Police in the year 2022-2023.

The figures make the Met the third worst-performing police force in the country, surpassed only by South Yorkshire Police (84 per cent) and Hampshire constabulary (83 per cent) unsolved.

The exhaustive list of useful plants is said to include:

Berberis

Osmanthus

Forget

Poncirus

Crataegus

Pyracantha

Aralia

Chaenomeles

Ribes

Oplopanax

Elaeagnus

Robinia

Colletia

Ilex

Climbing roses

Maclura

Mahonia

Ligustrum (privet), or laurel

Smilax and Zanthoxylum

Metropolitan Police officers walking a beat on patrol in Fulham, London. Picture: Alamy

Chris Philp, the shadow home secretary, told The Times: “For all crime the Met’s clear-up rate is the worst in the country. The Met police needs to concentrate on the basics of catching criminals and less on gardening advice.

"The police’s most ­basic function is catching criminals and a 5 per cent charge rate is just not good enough.

“I want to see the police using more effective methods such as facial recognition to catch criminals and put them where they belong, in prison.

"Gardening advice is not going to help do that.”