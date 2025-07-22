Former Met officer jailed for instigating inappropriate relationship with girl, 16, has sentence tripled

Che Homersham sent the girl a text in which he said he was going to "pick her up from school and make love to her". Picture: PA MEDIA

By Flaminia Luck

A former Metropolitan Police officer who was jailed for instigating an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old girl has had his sentence tripled.

Che Homersham, 37, was sentenced to six months' imprisonment at Southwark Crown Court in May after admitting to abusing his position as a police constable by attempting to instigate a sexual relationship with the girl.

He first met the victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, while on duty responding to a domestic incident involving her mother in north London in December 2018, the court heard.

Homersham, from Southgate, north London, took the girl's personal details, including her telephone number, and called her the following day saying he needed to take a witness statement.

The former officer then drove the girl to the Harrow Viewpoint and asked to kiss her, which she refused.

Che Homersham. Picture: MPS

Homersham's initial sentence was increased by 12 months after the Solicitor General, Lucy Rigby KC MP, referred it to the Court of Appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme, the Attorney General's Office (AGO) said on Tuesday.

'Abused his position'

Ms Rigby said: "Homersham abused his position as a police officer - a role that rightly commands public trust - and I welcome the court's decision to increase his sentence."

The former officer's inappropriate relationship continued with the teenager over several years, including by describing sexual fantasies and making sexual advances, the AGO said.

This included Homersham sending the girl a text in which he said he was going to "pick her up from school and make love to her", the court was told.

Texts to the victim from Homersham were uncovered when he was arrested for a separate matter in August 2023.

Homersham was charged after an investigation by the Met's anti-corruption unit, which started in June 2023 and was carried out under the direction of the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

He resigned from the Met in February last year after joining the force in July 2017.