'He could have killed me': Victim of attack by disgraced Mike Amesbury breaks silence after MP walks free

Former Runcorn and Helsby MP Mike Amesbury (centre) leaving Chester Crown Court. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

The victim of an attack by the disgraced MP Mike Amesbury has spoken out for the first time since his assailant avoided jail.

Paul Fellows said that Amesbury could have killed him with the punch he threw and wondered why he hadn't been fired for the assault, after the Runcorn and Helsby MP had his ten-week jail sentence suspended on appeal.

Former Labour MP Amesbury was also ordered him to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work, undertake a 12-month alcohol monitoring requirement, go on an anger management course and carry out 20 days of rehabilitation work.

Fellows told the Sun: "He could’ve killed me and deserves to be in prison.

“Everyone knows one punch can kill. Any adult with an ounce of common sense knows that. As soon as you lay your hand on someone you’re committing an assault.

“The intent was there. And if you punch someone you’ve got to accept the consequences. It could have been far worse.”

Mike Amesbury has successfully appealed his sentence of immediate 10 weeks imprisonment. Picture: Getty

Amesbury's sentence leaves the 55-year-old politician at risk of being ousted if his constituents back a petition calling for a by-election.

And Fellows said he should be fired, adding: “If I got jailed I’d be sacked so why should it be different for anyone else? Once you’re convicted you should just lose your job.”

Runcorn and Helsby MP Mike Amesbury. Picture: Alamy

Amesbury pleaded guilty in January to assaulting Fellows, 45, following a row in the street in Frodsham, Cheshire, in the early hours of October 26.

Footage, played again in court, showed Amesbury punching Mr Fellows to the head, knocking him to the ground, then following him on to the road and starting to punch him again, at least five times.

He was then heard saying: "You won't threaten your MP again will you, you f****** soft lad?"

The appeal hearing was told in a prepared statement given in a police interview, Amesbury initially claimed he had been approached by a man "shouting and screaming" about local and national matters, including a local swing bridge and immigration.

Amesbury footage ‘very graphic’, says Cabinet minister

In the statement, he told police: "I thought I was about to be physically assaulted by this male. I was terrified and felt vulnerable and cornered by the male and others in the group."

He said the man's "arms were swinging" and he thought there was no option but to "defend" himself.

Amesbury pleaded guilty to assault by beating after punching a man in the street in Frodsham, Cheshire. Picture: Alamy

'Painful lesson'

Judge Everett said: "What he said to police doesn't seem to fit in with the CCTV in pretty well any respect." Daniel Travers, defending, told the court: "He's now had three nights in prison which is an experience he will never forget, certainly."

He said the "public shaming" and "embarrassment" had a huge impact on Amesbury.

He added: "This is a man who will certainly rehabilitate. He will learn a very painful lesson."

The former Labour MP has been sitting as an Independent for the Cheshire seat since he was suspended by the party after his arrest last year.

At Chester Magistrates' Court on Monday, deputy senior district judge Tan Ikram told Amesbury an immediate custodial sentence was necessary "as a punishment and a deterrent".