Man admits murdering two women and trying to kill two others in Milton Keynes stabbing on Christmas Day

15 April 2025, 13:07 | Updated: 15 April 2025, 14:01

Teohna Grant and Joanne Pearson.
Teohna Grant and Joanne Pearson. Picture: Thames Valley police

By Kit Heren

A man has pleaded guilty to murdering two women in a stabbing on Christmas Day in Milton Keynes.

Jazwell Brown, 49, attacked Joanne Pearson, 38, and Teohna Grant, 24, at an address in Santa Cruz Avenue, Bletchley, on December 25 last year.

He also tried to murder Bradley Latter, 29, and a teenage boy during the incident, in which he was carrying a kitchen knife.

Brown appeared in person at Luton Crown Court on Tuesday and spoke only to confirm his identity and admit to two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder during a brief hearing.

The defendant, of Santa Cruz Avenue, Bletchley, also pleaded guilty to one count each of possession of a knife in a public place and causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, a Staffordshire bull terrier.

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Jazwell Brown appearing via videolink at Luton Crown Court
Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Jazwell Brown appearing via videolink at Luton Crown Court. Picture: Alamy
A police forensic officer at the scene near an apartment block on Santa Cruz Avenue
A police forensic officer at the scene near an apartment block on Santa Cruz Avenue. Picture: Alamy

Officers were called to Santa Cruz Avenue at about 6.30pm on December 25.

The two women died at the scene, while Mr Latter and the teenage boy were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police previously said the dog that was injured in the incident had died, but they have since been informed it survived.

Charles Miskin KC, defending, said Brown had shown remorse for his actions and was "profoundly sorry".

Mr Justice Kerr remanded the defendant into custody to be sentenced at the same court on May 22.

Celia Mardon, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said: "This was an inexplicable attack which has done irreversible damage - robbing two women of their lives and seriously injuring two others.

"The strength of the prosecution's case, which featured compelling witness, CCTV and forensic evidence, gave Jazwell Brown little choice but to admit his guilt, and we are pleased that those affected by this tragic event have been spared the process of a trial.

"While we may never know why Brown committed such mindless violence, we must remember the two lives that were needlessly lost.

"Our thoughts remain with the loved ones of Joanne and Teohna, and we hope that today's result provides them with some closure."

