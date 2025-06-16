Man suspected of shooting Minnesota politicians in 'targeted assassination' arrested after two-day manhunt

16 June 2025, 05:09 | Updated: 16 June 2025, 05:24

Vance Boelter, 57,
Vance Boelter, 57,. Picture: Handout

By Henry Moore

A man suspected of shooting dead a US politician and her husband in a targeted assassination has been arrested, police say.

Vance Boelter, 57, had reportedly been posing as a police officer when law enforcement apprehended him following an attack which left two dead and two injured.

The public had been warned not to approach Boelter amid fears he was armed and dangerous.

A huge manhunt was launched after what governor Tim Walz called the "politically motivated assassination" of Minnesota lawmaker Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark Hortman.

Democratic politician Melissa Hortman (left) and her husband have been killed. John Hoffman (right )and his wife are recovering after surgery
Democratic politician Melissa Hortman (left) and her husband have been killed. John Hoffman (right )and his wife are recovering after surgery. Picture: Handout

The suspected gunman is believed to have injured Democrat politician John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, at their home just nine miles away prior to the fatal shooting.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz told reporters at a press conference the shootings took place in Champlin and Brooklyn Park, two neighbouring cities near Minneapolis.

Mr Walz called the killings an "unspeakable tragedy", adding that he had lost a "good friend and colleague".

Police believe Boelter was impersonating a police officer and escaped after exchanging fire with officers who responded to the attacks.

Minnesota Superintendent Drew Evans said officers received a call at 2am regarding the incident involving Mr Hoffman and his wife.

After responding to the shooting, a police sergeant proactively checked on Democratic politician Ms Hortman at 3.35am.

When they arrived they discovered what appeared to be a police vehicle with its emergency lights on and an officer coming out of the house.

Vance Boelter posing as a police officer
Vance Boelter posing as a police officer. Picture: FBI

The individual then exchanged gunfire with the officers and retreated into the home, before escaping out the back.

The police and the FBI are now "actively engaged in a manhunt" for Boelter, with "hundreds and hundreds of officers and Swat teams" out looking for the individual.

Police chief Mark Bruley said suspect had a car which looked "exactly like" an SUV patrol car, with blue lights.

They were also wearing a police vest, taser and badge.

Mr Bruley says the force has seized the suspect's car and the man is now on foot.

Mr Evans says investigators are also exploring Boelter's connections to a security company but didn't give further updates.

Donald Trump said the "terrible shootings" appeared to be a "targeted attack against state lawmakers".

In a statement shared by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on X, Trump says: "I have been briefed on the terrible shooting that took place in Minnesota, which appears to be a targeted attack against state lawmakers.

"Our Attorney General, Pam Bondi, and the FBI, are investigating the situation, and they will be prosecuting anyone involved to the fullest extent of the law.

"Such horrific violence will not be tolerated in the United States of America. God Bless the great people of Minnesota, a truly great place!"

