Miss Scotland 'bit two security guards and called one the n-word' as she was kicked out of rugby competition

24 March 2025, 07:52 | Updated: 24 March 2025, 07:54

Lucy Thomson was found guilty of assaulting and abusing a security guard
Lucy Thomson was found guilty of assaulting and abusing a security guard. Picture: Social media

By Kit Heren

A former Miss Scotland bit a security guard and racially abused him as she was being thrown out of a rugby competition, a court has heard.

Lucy Thomson attacked Andrew Okpaje and calling him the n-word while she was being kicked out of the Edinburgh Rugby Sevens tournament in June 2023.

During her drunken rant, Thomson, 26, also told Mr Okpaje that she had "so much money" in her bank account and asked him "do you know who I am?"

Thomson, who is said to have lost her Miss Scotland title since the incident, denied the charges against her but was found guilty on Friday at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

Mr Okpaje told the court he was asked to escort a drunk woman off the premises of the tournament at about 7pm on June 17, 2023.

Lucy Thomson
Lucy Thomson. Picture: Social media

He told the court that he was taking Ms Thomson towards the doors, and that he was assaulted closer to the exit.

"We were holding her and trying to be as gentle as possible and as I had my arm up she went to bite it," Mr Okpaje said. "It left a mark on my hand.

“I looked at her in shock and then she proceed to call me the n-word.

“She looked directly at me and with confidence she said ‘f*** you then, you f***ing n*****.”

Mr Okpaje added: "“I hadn’t heard the word said to me in a while. It was quite a shock when it happened. It was pretty horrible.”

Lucy Thomson
Lucy Thomson. Picture: Social media

His colleague Alasdair Doolan said that he had also been bitten by Ms Thomson, but that he had not witnessed the n-word being said to Mr Okpaje, or the physical assault on him.

Ms Thomson was invited to the event as an ambassador, with the plan being for her to promote the tournament on social media.

She said she had only drunk two and a half ciders all day and that she saw two men cornering her sister in a woodland area, before being assaulted by one of the men herself and dragged away.

Ms Thomson denied saying the n-word.

Lucy Thomson
Lucy Thomson. Picture: Social media

She also said she had not been stripped of her Miss Scotland title but had instead passed it on in September 2023.

The sheriff said her evidence was "implausible" and found her guilty of the assaults and of racially abusing Mr Okpaje.

She was ordered to pay £790 within two months.

