'Anxious' mother issues heartfelt plea to find missing 14-year-old daughter

29 April 2025, 15:41

Police are appealing for the assistance of the public to help find 14-year-old Hanna Balcer who is missing from her home in Barnet
Police are appealing for the assistance of the public to help find 14-year-old Hanna Balcer who is missing from her home in Barnet. Picture: Met

By Frankie Elliott

A "worried" mother has issued a heartfelt plea to the public for information after her 14-year-old daughter went missing.

Hanna Balcer vanished after she left her home on Thursday evening, having last been seen at New Barnet train station at around 7:50pm.

The schoolgirl, who is described as 5ft 5ins with brown hair, was last wearing a dark tracksuit and black trainers and carrying a black rucksack.

Met Police officers believe the teenager may be travelling across London, as she has links to Barnet, Shepherd’s Bush and Ladbroke Grove.

As enquiries into her disappearance continue, Hanna's mother Izabela said the family were "desperate for information on her whereabouts" and publicly asked her daughter to "pick up the phone".

Izabela said: "We urgently need the public’s help to find her. Please take a look at these images we are making public today and reach out to the police if you have seen Hanna or have information about her whereabouts.

"Hanna, if you’re out there reading this, then please pick up the phone. Your family loves you and we are anxious to make sure you’re all right."

Hanna Balcer vanished after she left her home on Thursday evening and last been seen at New Barnet train station at around 7:50pm
Hanna Balcer vanished after she left her home on Thursday evening and last been seen at New Barnet train station at around 7:50pm. Picture: Google Maps

The Met's North West Missing Persons unit have been leading the search for Hannah and officers say there is no suggestion that the girl is in any danger.

Echoing Izabela's message, detective Inspector Mark Young said: "Hanna’s disappearance is completely out of character and her family are understandably incredibly concerned.

"Local officers have been carrying out a number of enquiries in an effort to trace her and we are now turning to the public for help. Please get in touch if you have seen Hanna.

"While there is no suggestion she has come to any harm or is in any immediate danger, as time passes we are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare and just want to bring her home safely."

