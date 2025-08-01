Missing head handed to cops 'by student who decapitated man he just met' and left body behind popular tourist attraction

1 August 2025, 14:33

Entrance to the Politiema Theater from the Coliseum of Recreios in Lisbon.
The man's body was found behind the Coliseum of Recreios in Lisbon. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

The head of a man decapitated by a student has been handed to police by the killer after the victim's headless body was found behind a major tourist attraction in central Lisbon, Portugal.

The dismembered corpse was found by police at around 6.45am on Wednesday in Pátio Salema without a head.

A 29-year-old man has now been arrested after handing over the head to cops.

He was carrying it wrapped in foil in a backpack and handed it to the São José Hospital on Thursday, according to local reports.

The suspect allegedly admitted to meeting the victim just hours before the committing the attack, the details of which he revealed to Portuguese authorities in a staggering admission.

He reportedly shared the grim details of how he mutilated the victim's body even after he was dead.

The student said the incident occurred on July 30 following a disagreement.

Read more: Woman found dead with more than 20 iPhones glued to her body

Read more: 'We are in the last days': Ominous sign near summer club at centre of 'poisoning' probe

A headless body was found in the centre of Lisbon, Portugal.
A headless body was found in the centre of Lisbon, Portugal. Picture: Getty

He said he decapitated the man in the middle of the street with no witnesses present.

The judicial police said in a statement: "On the afternoon of July 31, the suspect voluntarily presented himself at a hospital in Lisbon, carrying a human head that he claimed to wish to hand over.

"After the Public Security Police reported this fact, the PJ subjected the suspect to a series of evidentiary procedures, the conclusions of which indicated that he was the perpetrator of the acts.

"Several objects of evidentiary interest were also seized, including the knife presumed to have been used in the commission of the crime. Evidence was also collected that points to the human head belonging to the victim."

The student, who is not a Portuguese citizen, is suspected of committing aggravated murder, desecration of a corpse, and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Psychologist Carlos Alberto Poiares told news channel Sic Noticias that suspect didn't commit the crime where the body was left.

"One thing is clear: the crime wasn’t committed there; the body was dumped there.

"If he had been decapitated there, the scenario would certainly have been different," he said.

The suspect is set to appear before a criminal judge later today.

The crime came just hours after the body of a woman in her 50s was discovered in the boot of a car in Costa da Caparica on the outskirts of Lisbon.

