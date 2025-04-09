Model dies after falling 50 feet from bridge while 'fleeing police'

Guler Erdogan was in her hometown of Giresun, Turkey. Picture: Facebook

By Alice Padgett

The beauty queen and influencer, aged 27, died after falling from a overpass into traffic.

Guler Ergogan, the former 'Miss Europe-Kosovo' died in her hometown Giresun, Turkey.

The model reportedly had been caught drinking while driving after going to a nightclub with friends.

Police proceeded with a breathalyser test, which revealed her blood alcohol level to be three times the legal limit.

Erdogan fled from the police on foot, running to an overpass above a six-lane motorway.

The former beauty queen was pronounced dead at the scene. Picture: Facebook

She lost balance and fell 50 feet, where she was then stuck by a car.

Erdogan was pronounced dead at the scene my the force, who have since launched a full investigation.

Hundreds of posts have been deleted from Erdogan's instagram, and replaced with a single statement from her family.

"Do not believe the false news and information regarding the death of our daughter, sister, and friend Güler Erdoğan," it reads.

"Our sister lost her life as a result of a tragic accident. As her family, we were by her side at the time of the incident."

She was visiting her family to celebrate Eid.