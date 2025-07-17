Moment model has her phone snatched out her hand for the second time in three months in 'safe' London neighbourhood

She took to TikTok, writing: "My phone got stolen today in London!!!!"
She took to TikTok, writing: "My phone got stolen today in London!!!!".

By Alice Padgett

Watch the moment an Australian model has her phone stolen out her hand for the second time in three months - and she chases the masked thieves.

Emma Van Der Hoek was walking alone on the pavement in broad daylight when her phone was snatched.

CCTV footage, posted by the model, shows her looking down at her phone while walking.

Then, a figure in all black and a facemark runs up behind her and grabs the mobile out her hand.

He sprints around the corner with the stolen device, as Ms Van Der Hoek charges after him.

Another man in all black appears to follow the first figure, and the model, as they run.

She took to TikTok, writing: "My phone got stolen today in London!!!!

"This is the second time in 3 months that my phone has gotten stolen in London - one at my local pub and one at my local corner shop.

"This has left such a sour taste in my mouth about London- the fact this has happened twice in my neighbourhood that is meant to be so called “safe” is actually ridiculous."

She even offered to remove the video of the theft from TikTok if the men give her phone back.

It comes as the Government and police look to crackdown on the growing phone theft crisis.
It comes as the Government and police look to crackdown on the growing phone theft crisis.

This comes as nearly one in three UK adults has had their mobile phones stolen, a study has revealed.

29 per cent of Brits were victims of phone theft in 2024, up from 17 per cent in 2023, according to Nuke From Orbit, a fintech start-up.

It comes as the Government and police look to crackdown on the growing phone theft crisis.

“The current solutions — and the police response — simply do not match the scale of the problem,” James O’Sullivan, the start-up’s chief executive, said.

“Thefts are rising, personal security is lacking and users are stuck in risky habits,” he told the Financial Times.

Youths steal phone in Bond Street, London.
Youths steal phone in Bond Street, London.
Beware of Phone Snatchers warning by Metropolitan Police stencilled on London pavement.
Beware of Phone Snatchers warning by Metropolitan Police stencilled on London pavement.

As many as half of Brits were also concerned about criminals illegally accessing their bank accounts and phone wallets.

Nuke From Orbit was launched after its founder had his own phone stolen, seeing him dedicate his time to improving phone security.

His new product will add a “kill switch” to phones, which will allow users to remotely turn off their devices and freeze their accounts if their phone is stolen.

O’Sullivan added: “The only reason people go to the police is if it’s required for getting their money back from the bank.

"Being proactive, where you’re reducing the window to potential fraud is much better than trying to get back the ultimately quite replaceable device.”

