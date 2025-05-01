Moment adult film star 'caught on CCTV attempting to hurl suitcase containing body parts off bridge'

CCTV footage shows a suitcase with body parts inside . Picture: Met Police

By Ella Bennett

CCTV footage shows the moment a suspected double killer attempts to hurl a suitcase containing body parts off the Clifton Suspension Bridge, jurors heard.

Yostin Andres Mosquera is being tried for the murders of Albert Alfonso, 62, and Paul Longworth, 71, on July 8 last year, in the flat the men shared in Scotts Road, Shepherd’s Bush, west London.

The defendant admitted the manslaughter of Mr Alfonso by way of loss of self-control, but denies and is being tried on both charges of murder. The prosecution claims Mosquera was “in complete control” of his “strategic and premeditated” actions.

Jurors heard that two days after Mr Alfonso’s killing, CCTV shows Mosquera walking backwards as he drags a heavy red suitcase along Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol at about 11.23pm.

Mosquera is seen peering over a bridge wall and trying to rub away a mark, that was left on the floor where the suitcase had been, with his foot. He then urinates on it, the court heard.

He is approached by two members of staff who manage the bridge, who are called away to an appointment.

Mosquera is accused of murdering the couple. Picture: Social media

At about 11.30pm a cyclist making his way across the Clifton Suspension Bridge spotted Mosquera standing next to a large red suitcase and stopped to see if he was OK, thinking he was a tourist, jurors heard.

The witness also saw a large silver trunk a few metres away from the defendant, and Mosquera told him the luggage contained car parts.

Prosecutor Deanna Heer KC said: “In fact, the suitcases contained the decapitated and dismembered bodies of Paul Longworth and Albert Alfonso, which the defendant had transported to Bristol from their home in London where they had been killed two days before.”

The prosecution alleges Mosquera took the suitcases to the landmark to “dispose” of them.

The jury heard he was questioned by the cyclist and bridge staff, who “noticed that something was leaking from the (red) suitcase”, before he abandoned both items and ran away.

The police were called and officers found the cases contained body parts.

Taxi arriving at barriers on Clifton Suspension Bridge. Picture: Met Police

Police searched the Scotts Road address on the label of the silver trunk before finding Mr Alfonso and Mr Longworth’s decapitated heads, as well as other body parts, at their flat in a chest freezer, the court heard.

Mr Alfonso’s death was captured on four cameras that were in his bedroom to record sex sessions with Mosquera, 35, who is seen singing and dancing in the aftermath of the attack.

Prosecutor Deanna Heer KC previously said: “Paul Longworth had been attacked with a hammer to the back of his head, suffering repeated blows, which shattered his skull.

“Albert Alfonso had been repeatedly stabbed, suffering multiple wounds to his torso, his body and his face and to his neck.

“None of that is in dispute.”

Court artist drawing by Elizabeth Cook of Yostin Andres Mosquera (right) appearing in the dock at the Old Bailey. Picture: Alamy

The court heard examination of a computer showed Mosquera created a PowerPoint of the couple’s banking information, accessed a spreadsheet which contained their passwords for online banking and attempted to access Mr Alfonso’s different accounts to transfer money – including trying to send £4,000 to his own account in Colombia.

He made several cash withdrawals from Mr Alfonso’s different bank accounts, obtaining at least £900 before the transactions began to be declined, the court was told.

Mosquera is also said to have messaged Mr Alfonso’s manager the morning after the killing, from the victim’s phone, explaining he was flying to Costa Rica for a family emergency and planned to stay for about eight weeks.

The hearing continues.