Moment brothers 'assault three cops' in Manchester Airport brawl shown to jury as bodycam footage played in court

Mohammed Fahir Amaaz (left) and Muhammed Amaad are charged in relation to an altercation with police officers at Manchester Airport's Terminal Two. Picture: PA

By Jacob Paul

A jury has been shown the shocking moment three police officers were allegedly assaulted by two brothers at Manchester Airport.

Police bodycam shows moment Manchester airport brawl unfolds

Mohammed Fahir Amaaz, 20, and his brother, Muhammad Amaad, 26, are said to have struck out after police were called to respond to an incident at the Starbucks cafe in Terminal 2 arrivals on July 23 last year, when Amaaz allegedly headbutted a customer.

Minutes later, three officers – Pc Zachary Marsden and Pc Ellie Cook, who were both armed, and unarmed Pc Lydia Ward – approached the the pair at the paystation in T2’s car park.

On Monday, a jury at Liverpool Crown Court were shown the shocking airport camera footage from opposite angles.

It captured what the Crown say was a “high level of violence” used by the two brothers towards the officers.

The prosecution claim Amaaz resisted as police tried to move him away from a payment machine to arrest him before Amaad intervened.

Junior counsel Adam Birkby argued that Amaaz threw 10 punches, including one to the face of Pc Ward that knocked her to the floor.

He added that Amaad aimed six punches at firearms officer Pc Marsden.

Human Rights lawyer Aamer Anwar (centre) arrives with Mohammed Fahir Amaaz (left) and Muhammed Amaad (right) at Liverpool Crown Court, where they are charged in relation to an altercation with police officers at Manchester Airport's Terminal Two. Picture: Alamy

Amaaz is also accused of kicking Pc Marsden and hitting firearms officer Pc Cook twice with his elbow.

He allegedly punched Pc Marsden from behind and then had hold of him before Pc Cook discharged her Taser device.

Amaaz had his arm around Pc Marsden’s neck as both fell to the floor, Mr Birkby said, before the officer got to his feet.

Mr Birkby went on: “Mr Amaaz, while prone, lifts his head towards the officers. Pc Marsden kicks Mr Amaaz around the head area.

“Pc Marsden stamps his foot towards the crown of Mr Amaaz’s head area but doesn’t appear to connect with Mr Amaaz.”

Amaaz is accused of assaulting Pc Marsden and Pc Ward, causing them actual bodily harm.

He is also accused of the assault of Pc Cook and the earlier assault of a member of the public, Abdulkareem Ismaeil, at Starbucks.

Amaaz is also said to have kicked Pc Marsden and twice struck firearms officer Pc Cook with his elbow. Picture: PA

Amaad, 26, is alleged to have assaulted Pc Marsden, causing actual bodily harm.

Both men, from Rochdale, Greater Manchester, deny the allegations.

Giving evidence, Pc Marsden told the court he approached the paystation area with the intention of taking “immediate control” and escorting the suspect from the crowd and to arrest him outside where he would have radio signal.

He said: “I wanted to prevent his escape or any opportunity to escape, but also to give me control of someone who had allegedly been violent towards a member of the public.”

He said he placed his hands on Amaaz’s left arm, but said he was “met with immediate resistance” and that he felt the suspect “clench his fists”.

Pc Marsden said: “I recall leaning in and saying to him words along the lines of, ‘come on mate, we are not doing that here’.”

He said he did not feel it was necessary to tell the suspect he was a police officer because he was wearing full uniform with a cap.