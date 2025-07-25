Moment brazen thieves armed with angle grinder steal moped in front of shoppers outside Ikea - as security watch on

Moment gang armed with angle grinders steal row of mopeds outside Ikea - as security watch on. Picture: Instagram

By Danielle de Wolfe

The moment a gang of thieves armed with angle grinders targeted a moped parked outside the entrance to Ikea has been caught on camera.

The footage, shot by a bystander outside the Croydon branch of the Swedish home store, shows a group of four individuals dressed in tracksuits loitering beside a cream moped.

Identities hidden by bike helmets, a crowd begins to grow as one of the group produces an angle grinder.

The individual then starts up the saw and attempts to cut through the bike lock latched to the front wheel of the vehicle.

Moments later, sparks begin to fly from the bike chain, with the thieves seemingly unperturbed as multiple onlookers film the thefts.

The footage, uploaded to social media, also shows two high-powered bikes waiting nearby.

One of the group on a bike can be seen circling around, poised to exit the carpark.

The four are then seen to make off with the moped, as exasperated onlookers watch on.

The Met Police have been contacted for comment.

It's the latest in a string of thefts caught on camera, with Officers from Southampton Police captured apprehending a shoplifter with the help of PC Reg Hollis from The Bill.

